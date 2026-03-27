Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Warns Strict Action Against Sharing Obscene Videos In Ashok Kharat Case |

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday warned of strict criminal action against those circulating obscene videos of women victims linked to self-styled godman Ashok Kharat on social media. Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said more victims are coming forward in the case and additional FIRs are likely to be registered. He assured that all victims are being provided full protection, including safeguarding their identities.

Kharat was arrested on March 18 for allegedly raping a woman repeatedly over the past three years. Investigations have since uncovered multiple videos allegedly showing exploitation of women. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the state government is currently probing at least six cases against him, including charges related to rape, black magic and human sacrifice.

Meanwhile, the controversy took a political turn after Sushma Andhare of UBT Shiv Sena alleged links between Kharat and several leaders from the ruling establishment. Addressing a press conference, she displayed photographs of Kharat with prominent figures, including Deepak Kesarkar, Rupali Chakankar, Atul Save, and former MP Hemant Godse, raising questions over their association.

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Andhare also questioned Kharat’s financial dealings, alleging large-scale projects worth hundreds of crores and demanding a probe into his links and phone records. She said she would approach the Economic Offences Wing and has written to the SIT seeking an inquiry into Kesarkar’s role.

Clarifying a separate issue, Andhare defended Uddhav Thackeray over a past decision to provide water supply to a trust linked to Kharat, stating it was based on a Gramsabha resolution and humanitarian grounds, with no direct involvement of the then Chief Minister.

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