Mumbai News: Vakola Police Arrest 27-Year-Old Painter For Roommate’s Murder After Money Dispute In Santacruz East

Vakola Police Arrest Painter For Roommate’s Murder After Money Dispute In Santacruz East | Representative Image

Mumbai, Feb 12: The Vakola Police have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly murdering his roommate with a sharp weapon following a financial dispute at their Santacruz East home on February 5. The accused, Vikky Chaudhary, locked the premises after the incident and fled before being arrested in Gamdevi on Wednesday.

Frequent disputes over money

The police said both men worked as colour painters and lived together near the Vakola pipeline. The victim, Ranjit Chaudhary, 32, did not have a mobile phone, so his father, Deenanath Chaudhary, 60, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, would regularly call Vikky to speak with him.

When Deenanath called on February 6 around 6 pm, Vikky claimed Ranjit was not there. He repeated the same response the next afternoon and later stopped answering calls altogether.

A former roommate, Akshay Chaudhary, told investigators that the two frequently argued over money and that he had shifted out due to constant disputes. Neighbours also reported hearing a heated argument on the night of February 5 and saw Vikky leaving in haste with a bag after locking the house.

Body discovered after foul smell complaint

Residents noticed a foul smell on February 7 and alerted police, who broke open the door and found Ranjit’s body inside. It was sent for post-mortem examination.

On February 8, the police informed Deenanath about his son’s death and asked him to come to Mumbai. He arrived the next day and identified the body at Cooper Hospital, noting swelling and discolouration.

Also Watch:

Sharp weapon used, probe continues

The police said Vikky allegedly inflicted fatal injuries to Ranjit’s head and chest with a sharp weapon, causing excessive bleeding. The weapon was disposed of, and efforts are underway to trace it.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/