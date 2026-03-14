Mumbai News: Union Minister Piyush Goyal Dedicates Revamped ‘Van Rani’ Toy Train To Public At Sanjay Gandhi National Park | VIDEO

Union Minister Piyush Goyal launches the modernised battery-operated Van Rani Toy Train at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai | X - @PiyushGoyal

Mumbai, March 14, 2026: Uttar Mumbai MP and Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal on Saturday dedicated the revived and modernised ‘Van Rani’ Toy Train to the public at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, restoring one of Mumbai’s most cherished attractions for children, families and nature lovers.

Fondly known as the “Queen of the Jungle,” the Van Rani toy train has been an integral part of Mumbai’s identity since the 1970s, offering generations of children and visitors a memorable journey through the lush greenery of the city’s largest green lung. The toy train service had been shut down after suffering major damage during Cyclone Tauktae in 2021.

With Piyush Goyal’s sustained efforts guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with support of the Mahayuti government led by CM Devendra Fadnavis, the project to revive the iconic attraction gathered momentum, leading to a comprehensive restoration and modernisation.

Modern and eco-friendly toy train

The newly introduced Van Rani train is battery-operated and environmentally friendly, featuring modern coaches, improved safety measures and upgraded stations. The train has both Heritage and Vista Dome coaches providing a panoramic experience. Visitors will now enjoy a safer and more immersive ride through the park’s forest landscape, including a specially designed Vista Dome-style coach offering panoramic views.

विकास और विरासत - दोनों का संगम संजय गांधी नेशनल पार्क में देखने को मिलता है। वनराणी मिनी ट्रेन इस अनुभव को और भी खास बनाती है। pic.twitter.com/iiLZY0DZdA — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 14, 2026

Piyush Goyal’s address at Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Speaking on the occasion, Uttar Mumbai MP Piyush Goyal thanked local representatives and officials present at the event. “When the proposal came to me for the inauguration, I said we should not wait for VIP schedules. The toy train should start running and bring joy to children and families immediately.”

He added that the Vista Dome-style design of the train coaches draws inspiration from tourism coaches introduced during his tenure in the Railways, enhancing the travel experience for visitors.

Congratulating recently elected municipal representatives

“Today many women have been elected as corporators, which is a matter of pride. I congratulate all of them and urge them to serve their areas with honesty and dedication.”

Uttar Mumbai among most beautiful destinations

Highlighting the unique character of Uttar Mumbai, he said the constituency is among the most beautiful in India.

“On one side we have the vast Sanjay Gandhi National Park spread over several acres with lakes and rich biodiversity, and on the other side we have the Arabian Sea. With ongoing redevelopment and housing initiatives, we are working to ensure better living conditions for every citizen.”

Triple engine governments create opportunities

He emphasised that the triple-engine government — Centre, State and Municipal Corporation — has created unprecedented opportunities for development.

“The trust people have placed in us increases our responsibility. With the support of the central government, the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra and strong civic leadership, development work in Uttar Mumbai will continue at a rapid pace.”

Plans for heritage tourism and park development

Goyal also spoke about future plans to further strengthen Sanjay Gandhi National Park as a world-class eco-tourism and heritage destination. He said efforts are underway to develop the historic Kanheri Caves into a globally recognised heritage site through public-private partnership initiatives, with improved visitor facilities to attract tourists from across the world.

“Kanheri Caves hold immense historical and cultural significance. We want to develop them as a world-class heritage site and invite visitors from across the globe to experience the legacy of Lord Buddha preserved here.”

He also highlighted other important heritage sites in the region such as Mandapeshwar Caves, along with ongoing beautification projects along Mumbai’s beaches.

Employment and skill development initiatives

Goyal noted that several employment initiatives are being implemented in Uttar Mumbai, including the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Kaushal Vikas Kendra in Kandivali, where more than 54,000 youth have already received training, job opportunities and employment letters.

The centre, run in partnership with industry bodies and corporates, focuses on developing job-ready skills among youth to ensure sustainable employment opportunities.

“Our commitment is that no young man or woman in Uttar Mumbai should remain without opportunities. Skill development will ensure that our youth progress and build a brighter future.”

A new attraction for nature lovers

The revival of the Van Rani toy train forms part of a broader initiative to transform Sanjay Gandhi National Park into a premier eco-tourism and nature education destination. Projects such as e-buggies, e-buses, cycling initiatives, thematic gardens and improved safari infrastructure are being introduced to enhance visitor experience.

The park, home to tigers, lions and diverse wildlife, continues to be one of Mumbai’s most important ecological treasures.

Goyal urged citizens to treat the park as their own and help preserve it.

“If we all take ownership of this beautiful natural space, it will remain clean, vibrant and welcoming for visitors and tourists from across the world.”

Local MLAs and leaders from Uttar Mumbai praised the efforts of Piyush Goyal in reviving the iconic attraction and strengthening the tourism potential of the park.

With the return of the Van Rani Toy Train, Sanjay Gandhi National Park once again offers children and families a joyful experience while reconnecting urban residents with nature in the heart of Mumbai.

Historical legacy of Vanrani

The original Vanrani Toy Train was a diesel-engine train launched in the 1980s. It had three coaches and quickly became a beloved ride for generations of Mumbaikars. However, due to poor track and coach conditions, operations ceased in 2001. Financial constraints kept the train shut for over three years. Following a government initiative in 2004, services resumed. The train was again temporarily halted in 2015 for three months due to maintenance and renovation.

In May 2021, Cyclone Tauktae caused extensive damage — uprooting trees and damaging tracks — forcing another complete shutdown. The latest revival, championed by Piyush Goyal, now brings back the magic of Vanrani, enhanced with modern technology and eco-conscious design.

New features and modern design

This new Vistadome Vanrani is a battery-operated train with four coaches, making it environmentally friendly. The train coaches are adorned with wildlife illustrations native to SGNP, making the ride not just enjoyable but also educational. Glass roofs and large windows provide panoramic views of the forest, enhancing the travel experience. The seating layout resembles a metro for added comfort.

It features open-air coaches — completely open with no windows or doors — allowing passengers to fully immerse in the natural surroundings.

Each train can accommodate 80 passengers and will operate on a narrow-gauge track winding through the 5.5 sq km Krishnagiri Upvan area, passing local biodiversity spots, a mini zoo and through artificial tunnels, adding a thrill of adventure to the ride.

More than just a ride – a tool for awareness

The Vanrani is not just a children’s toy, but a symbol of sustainable and inclusive tourism. It serves as a tool for environmental education, fostering awareness about biodiversity and eco-conscious living. It is a gentle yet impactful step in integrating fun with conservation.

Krishnagiri station to take the shape of a butterfly

The station is being designed as a butterfly, symbolising transformation and nature. It will house a waiting room, ticket counters, staff restrooms and accessible ramps for differently-abled visitors.

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Train maintenance at loco shed

A loco shed near Krishnagiri Station has been completed to park and maintain both toy trains, ensuring seamless operations and upkeep.

Boost to eco-tourism

The revival of the Vanrani is a significant step toward promoting eco-tourism. Its battery-powered engine, nature-themed aesthetics and educational value make it a model for green recreation and awareness.

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