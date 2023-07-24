Mumbai News: Uncle Ajit Snubs Nephew MLA Rohit Pawar Over MIDC Agitation On Footsteps Of Shivaji's Statue

Mumbai: Uncle Ajit Pawar snubbed nephew MLA Rohit Pawar over his agitation for MIDC on the footsteps of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in the premises of Vidhan Bhavan on Monday.

"Members should learn to keep the sanctity of the decisions of the House. It has been unanimously decided that the members should not use the steps near the statue of Shivaji Maharaj to stage demonstrations in order to keep the sanctity of the place. The leaders who are raising voice over his agitation should tell him about the decision and ask him to end the agitation," DCM Ajit Pawar said in a curt voice even as NCP's Anil Deshmukh and other members told the House of the agitation Rohit Pawar had started.

"Rohit had demanded in the budget session that MIDC be set up at Jamkhed. He was assured by the industries minister that the decision would be made instantly. However, since that was not done, he has resorted to agitation," Deshmukh told the house during the question hour and requested that the government must take note of it.

'Rohit's agitation is wrong'

While Speaker of the house Adv Rahul Narvekar said that it was wrong to hold demonstrations at the steps of Shivaji statue, DCM Ajit Pawar went a step further and said, "I have a copy of a letter in this regard. Industries minister Uday Samat has written to Rohit Pawar on July 1, 2023 saying that a meeting will be called during the monsoon session and the issue will be resolved by the end of the session and the minister had urged him to revert his decision regarding going on fast for the demand. While the minister has assured him and this is just the beginning of the second week of the three-week session, such an act by Rohit Pawar is wrong," Ajit Pawar said.

Industries minister Uday Samant too said that the meeting of officers concerned for setting up of MIDC at Karjat Jamkhed has been called and that the issue will be resolved soon. Samant then also conveyed this to Rohit Pawar after which the latter withdrew the agitation.

