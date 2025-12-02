 Mumbai News: Uber India Directors Booked After Illegal Scooter Ride Ends in Fatal Crash
Mumbai News: Uber India Directors Booked After Illegal Scooter Ride Ends in Fatal Crash

The accident occurred on November 29 on the Eastern Express Highway, resulting in the death of a woman passenger.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 08:49 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: The Navghar police have registered an FIR against the directors of Uber India Systems Private Limited following a fatal accident involving an illegally operated scooter registered on the Uber platform. The accident occurred on November 29 on the Eastern Express Highway, resulting in the death of a woman passenger.

Illegal Scooter Ride Registered Under Uber

According to the FIR, a speeding mixer truck on the highway rammed into an Activa scooter allegedly operating without mandatory transport permissions. The scooter (MH 47 U 4836) had been registered on the Uber platform in violation of several provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2020, and the Maharashtra Bike and Taxi Rules, 2025, specifically Rules 11, 12, 13 and 14.

RTO Inspector Flags Permit Violations

The complaint was filed by Ravindra Gawdu Gawde (32), Motor Vehicle Inspector from the RTO Mumbai East, Wadala. Gawde stated that although Uber had temporary permission to operate app-based passenger transport, the company violated this by allowing the use of a private Activa scooter without a transport permit.

Under Section 66 of the Motor Vehicles Act, private vehicles cannot be used for commercial passenger transport, and violations attract action under Section 192. The inspector also said that Uber drivers undergo no character verification or safety checks, posing risks to passengers, particularly women.

Fatal Accident Under Airoli Flyover

The FIR states that around 11 am on November 29, under the Airoli flyover on the Eastern Express Highway in Mulund (East), accused Jawahir Bashraj Yadav (40) was driving a mixer truck (MH 43 BG 6282) at high speed and in a rash manner. He allegedly rammed into a private scooter operating as an Uber ride without a valid permit.

The scooter rider, Ganesh Vishram Madhav, was seriously injured. His passenger, Shubhangi Surendra Magare (49), sustained critical injuries and died.

Rider Used Two Scooters — Both Without Authorization

Investigations revealed that Ganesh Madhav had registered an Activa scooter (MH 47 U 4836) belonging to his maternal uncle, Shekhar Manohar Chavan, on Uber without obtaining transport permissions.

However, at the time of the accident, he was carrying the victim on another scooter (MH 03 EM 4233), also without authorization.

Police and RTO officials stated that the scooter registered with Uber had no valid permit and that the company effectively allowed illegal passenger transport, violating government rules and misleading customers.

FIR Registered Against Uber Directors

Taking serious note of the violations, the RTO filed a complaint at the Navghar police station. Subsequently, offences were registered against the directors of Uber India Systems Private Limited under:

Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

Sections 66, 192(1), 193 and 197 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988

Rules 11, 12, 13, and 14 of the Maharashtra Bike and Taxi Rules, 2025

Police officials said that further investigation is underway.

