Mumbai News: Two Deported From London For Trying To Illegally Enter US

Representational Image

Mumbai: Two men from Haryana have been booked for allegedly travelling to London, with the intention of illegally entering the United States of America. However, they were caught midway and first returned to London and then deported to India.

The duo, identified as Gaurav Ram, 22, and Rahul Singh, 27, dreamt of settling in the USA. To avoid a lengthy visa process, they planned to enter the country via Guatemala. In a bid to dodge authorities, they procured fake student visas for Colombia and embarked upon their circuitous journey.

Fake documents

On December 20, they travelled from Mumbai to London and then from London to Madrid. They again changed their plan and destroyed their Colombian visas. Next, they attempted to travel to Guatemala. However, Madrid immigration officers caught them and sent them back to London. Finally, they were deported to India with a note describing them as 'inadmissible passengers'. They landed at Mumbai airport at around 12.30pm on December 31. Subsequently, the Vistara airlines staff handed over the duo to the immigration officers.

The airport authority filed a case against both of them under the Indian Penal Code sections 34 (common intention), 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery of the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) at the Sahar police station.