Mumbai News: Two Dead After Falling Inside A Manhole During Drain Cleaning Work

Representational photo | Photo credits: Change.org

Mumbai: A tragic incident took place on Saturday in Shivaji Nagar when two individuals lost their lives while performing underground drain cleaning work. The unfortunate incident occurred as they fell inside a manhole.

The incident occurred on 90 Ft road, Road no 10, near the New Bus Depot in Govandi. According to information provided by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) and locals at the scene, two male individuals fell into the manhole of the underground drainage system. It was revealed that this unfortunate incident took place while private contractual workers were carrying out cleaning work. Further details are awaited from the concerned department.

An update on the incident was provided by Dr. Pravin Babar from Rajawadi Hospital. The victims have been identified as Ramkrishna, a 25-year-old male, and Sudhir Das, a 30-year-old male. Both individuals were declared brought dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Heavy rains lashed the city on Friday, with several key spots being water-logged.

While Mumbaikars who were inside their comfortable houses were enjoying the breezy monsoons, the ones outside, on the roads, didn't get the good experience of the first day of showers. Since Saturday afternoon, following the downpour, several routes and roads water-logged disrupting the traffic movements, heavily.