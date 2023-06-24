 Mumbai News: Two Dead After Falling Inside A Manhole During Drain Cleaning Work
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Two Dead After Falling Inside A Manhole During Drain Cleaning Work

Mumbai News: Two Dead After Falling Inside A Manhole During Drain Cleaning Work

The victims have been identified as Ramkrishna, a 25-year-old male, and Sudhir Das, a 30-year-old male.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo | Photo credits: Change.org

Mumbai: A tragic incident took place on Saturday in Shivaji Nagar when two individuals lost their lives while performing underground drain cleaning work. The unfortunate incident occurred as they fell inside a manhole.

The incident occurred on 90 Ft road, Road no 10, near the New Bus Depot in Govandi. According to information provided by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) and locals at the scene, two male individuals fell into the manhole of the underground drainage system. It was revealed that this unfortunate incident took place while private contractual workers were carrying out cleaning work. Further details are awaited from the concerned department.

An update on the incident was provided by Dr. Pravin Babar from Rajawadi Hospital. The victims have been identified as Ramkrishna, a 25-year-old male, and Sudhir Das, a 30-year-old male. Both individuals were declared brought dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Heavy rains lashed the city on Friday, with several key spots being water-logged.

While Mumbaikars who were inside their comfortable houses were enjoying the breezy monsoons, the ones outside, on the roads, didn't get the good experience of the first day of showers. Since Saturday afternoon, following the downpour, several routes and roads water-logged disrupting the traffic movements, heavily.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Water-logging In Several Parts Leads To Traffic Snarls As Heavy Rains Lash City; Check...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Two Dead After Falling Inside A Manhole During Drain Cleaning Work

Mumbai News: Two Dead After Falling Inside A Manhole During Drain Cleaning Work

Mumbai News: IIT Bombay to Build Three New Hostels of 1,100 Capacity

Mumbai News: IIT Bombay to Build Three New Hostels of 1,100 Capacity

Kalpataru Thane Housing Project: Fate of Buyers Hangs on Revised Deadlines 

Kalpataru Thane Housing Project: Fate of Buyers Hangs on Revised Deadlines 

Navi Mumbai: NMMC's Records Resounding Success With 3Rs

Navi Mumbai: NMMC's Records Resounding Success With 3Rs

Mumbai: HC Directs Maharashtra Government To Equip 1.3 lakh Anganwadi Workers With Mobile Phones In...

Mumbai: HC Directs Maharashtra Government To Equip 1.3 lakh Anganwadi Workers With Mobile Phones In...