Mumbai News: Transport Company Files ₹1.32 Crore Fraud Case Against Employee

A transport company named Southern Roadlines has filed a fraud case of Rs 1.32 crore against one of its employees at Dongri Police Station. In the complaint, the company has alleged that the accused, misguiding the company's management, opened an office in the company's name in Delhi and earned crores of rupees through it.

Kshama Shah (38), who manages the operations of Southern Roadlines, has complained to the police that Sunil Shitala Prasad Tiwari (44), who has been working with the company since 2000, was overseeing all its work from 2018 to 2022.

Tiwari told Shah that the company should take up the transport work of the Naval Command in Delhi, as it was very lucrative. Shah initially refused, but Tiwari repeatedly requested her, and she eventually agreed.

Tiwari took all the company's documents and emailed them to the Naval Command in Delhi. When Shah asked him about it a month later, he told her that the company had not gotten the contract.

Shah said in her statement to the police that the company's annual income was Rs 70 to 80 lakh, but it had increased to Rs 30 to 40 lakh between 2018 and 2020.

When Shah's sister, Srishti Shukla, took over the company's mobile phone, through which all the work is done, she discovered that the company also had an office in Delhi and had been awarded the contract for transporting the Indian Naval Command office there.

Shah went to Delhi and found out that Tiwari had opened an office in the city and was doing business in the name of her company. She also checked the bank statements there and found out that Tiwari himself was handling the bank account opened there.

When Shah checked the income tax return file, she found that Tiwari had earned Rs 1.32 crore from 2018 to 2023.

Kshama Shah complained about this to Dongri police, who have registered an FIR against Sunil Tiwari under sections 408, 419, 420, 465, 467, and 468.

A police officer said that Southern Road Line was started by Kamlesh Shukla in 1988, and he used to do the transport work for the Indian Naval Command. After Shukla's death, his daughter Kshama Shah started managing the company.

