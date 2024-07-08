Mumbai News: Train Services Affected Due To Heavy Rains & Water Logging Between Kadavli - Titwala In Kalyan - Kasara; Check Details Here

Representative Image | BL Soni

Train services affected due to Heavy Rains & Water Logging between Kadavli - Titwala in Kalyan - Kasara section of Mumbai División.

Normal Traffic with restricted speed resumed at 13.00 hrs

Train services on Central Railway were affected due to heavy rains & water logging between between Kadavli - Titwala in Kalyan - Kasara section of Mumbai División.

Heavy rainfall and flash floods in the Vasind-Khardi section between 03.00 hrs to 06.00 hrs resulted in damage to track embankment, tilting of OHE mast foundation, and uprooting of tree leading to disruption of train services on Central Railway.

Due to the alertness of Loco Pilots of Train no 12106 Vidarbha Express and Train no 12138 Punjab Mail, damage to track embankment was detected and trains stopped safely.

Tower Wagons and other machines were pressed into service immediately to clear the tracks and restore traffic on the section.

Shri Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager, Central Railway along with a team of Officers including Principal Chief Electrical Engineer and Senior Officers closely monitored the situation from the Central Railway Control Office.

Shri Rajnish Goyal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division along with a team of Divisional Officers rushed to the site and took control of the situation.

Down Track between Kalyan – Kasara has been cleared at 7.40 hrs with restricted speed

Repercussions on train services due to the same were as follows:

Short Termination of Trains.

Train no. 20705 Jalna - CSMT Vande Bharat express JCO 07.07.2024 short terminated at Igatpuri.

Train no. 12110 Manmad -CSMT superfast express JCO 07.07.2024 short terminated at Igatpuri.

Train no. 12125 Shalimar-LTT express JCO 06.07.2024 short terminated at Igatpuri.

Train no. 11012 Dhule - CSMT express JCO 07.07.2024 short terminated at Nashik Road.

Train No. 11120 Bhusaval -Igatpuri MEMU service JCO 07.07.2024 short terminated at Manmad.

Train no. 12140 Nagpur -CSMT Sewagram express JCO 06.07.2024 short terminated at Devlali.

Short Origination of Trains

Train no. 20706 CSMT-Jalna Vande Bharat JCO 07.07.2024 Short Originated from Igatpuri towards Jalna.

Train no. 12139 CSMT-Nagpur Sewagram express JCO 07.07.2024 Short Originated from Nashik Road

Train no. 12071 CSMT - Hingoli Deccan JanShatabdi Express Short Originated from Nashik Road

Train no. 11011 CSMT- Dhule express JCO 07.07.2024 Short Originated from Nashik Road

Cancellation of Train

Train No. 11119 Igatpuri – Bhusaval MEMU service JCO 07.07.2024 is cancelled

Diversion of Trains

Diversion of trains via Diva-Vasai Road –Jalgaon:-

12534 CSMT-Lucknow Jn Exp JCO 07.07.2024

12519 LTT – Agartala Exp JCO 07.07.24

12336 LTT - Bhagalpur JCO 07.07.24

Diversion of trains via Jalgaon-Vasai Road-Diva

11060 Chhapra - LTT Exp JCO 06.07.24

12294 Prayagraj -LTT Exp JCO 06.07.24

12742 Patna Jn -Vasco-Da-Gama Exp JCO 06.07.24

14314 Bareilly Junction - LTT Exp JCO 06.07.24

Diversion of trains via Manmad-Daund Chord Line-Pune

12168 Banaras - LTT Exp JCO 06.07.24

12142 Patliputra jn - LTT Exp JCO 06.07.24

12812 Hatia - LTT Exp JCO 06.07.24

11080 Gorakhpur - LTT Exp JCO 06.07.24

Re-scheduling of Trains

Trains JCO 07.07.2024 re-scheduled as follows:

16345 LTT-Thiruvananthapuram Exp re-scheduled ex Panvel at 16.30 hrs on 07.07.2024

12105 CSMT-Gondia Vidarbha Exp re-scheduled ex CSMT at 22.15 hrs on 07.07.2024

12289 CSMT-Nagpur Duronto Exp re-scheduled ex CSMT at 00.10 hrs on 08.07.2024

12145 LTT-Puri Exp re-scheduled ex LTT at 01.00 hrs on 08.07.2024

12322 CSMT-Howrah Exp re-scheduled ex CSMT at 00.30 hrs on 08.07.2024

12167 LTT-Banaras Exp re-scheduled ex LTT at 04.00 hrs on 08.07.2024

12141 LTT-Patliputra Exp re-scheduled ex LTT at 04.30 hrs on 08.07.2024

11005 Dadar-Puducherry Exp re-scheduled ex Dadar at 00.30 hrs on 08.07.2024

12133 CSMT-Mangalore Exp re-scheduled ex CSMT at 01.00 hrs on 08.07.2024

Trains JCO 08.07.2024 re-scheduled as follows:

22177 CSMT-Varanasi Exp re-scheduled ex CSMT at 03.00 hrs on 08.07.2024

22538 LTT-Gorakhpur Exp re-scheduled ex LTT at 05.00 hrs on 08.07.2024

15017 LTT-Gorakhpur Exp re-scheduled ex LTT at 09.00 hrs on 08.07.2024

The Commercial department of Mumbai Division arranged for distribution of drinking water, biscuits and tea for the passengers of the trains stranded in between the section. Besides continuous announcements were being made at stations for the information of passengers.

The tracks were declared safe at 12.30 hrs and normal traffic with restricted speed resumed on the section at 13.00 hrs.

Heavy rainfall in kalamboli-panvel area today morning on 07.07.24 resulting water logging at kalamboli station.

Heavy rainfall of 111 mm in 5 hrs betn 4:00 hrs -9:00 hrs resulted in water logging due to which both Up and Down traffic were suspended from 10.30 hrs to 12.05 hrs