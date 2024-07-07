Mumbai: Heavy Rains, Waterlogging At Railway Tracks Leads To Train Services Being Suspended; Check Details Here

Representative image | PTI Photo

Amid heavy rains, local trains were hit by disruptions, especially in Maharashtra’s Thane district, that led to trains being suspended for hours on Sunday morning. As per railway officials, the line between Kalyan-Kasara was affected.

Following the heavy rains since Saturday, waterlogging has been reported on the railway trains at the Kalyan-Kasara route, especially between Vasind and Khadavli stations. The train services of locals were terminated, while the long-distance trains were diverted.

According to officials, due to heavy rainfall, the tracks on the Kalyan-Kasara route were declared “unsafe” due to soil between Atgaon station and Thansit station. Subsequently, a tree fell on the tracks near Vasind station, which blocked the route for any trains to pass. The long-distance passenger trains including Train number 11060 LTT EXP JCO, 12294 PRYJ - LTT Duronto EXP JCO, 12742 PNBE- VSG EXP, 14314 BE - LTT EXP JCO - all very diverted.

To make it even worse, an overhead equipment (OHE) pole titled and the pantograph of the Mumbai-bound Punjab Mail, a long-distance train that runs between Mumbai to Ferozpur, got entangled near Vasind. The technical team immediately began the restoration work and the tracks were cleared in a couple of hours.

The trains that were terminated from Igatpuri are train number 20705 J - CSMT Vande Bharat Express and 20706 CSMT - J Vande Bharat Express.

The others that were diverted via Diva - Vasai Road (BSR) - Jalgaon (JL) due to waterlogging between Vasind and Khadavli sections are train number 12534 CSMT - LJN Pushpak Express, 12519 LTT - AGTL Express, and 12336 LTT - BGP Express.

The other trains that are rescheduled due to heavy rains and waterlogging between Khadavli - Titwala in Kalyan - Kasara section Up and Down line at Kalamboli Station of Mumbai division are as follows -

Train Journey commencing on Jhansi C Cabin Railway (JCO) July 07

16345 LTT - Thiruvananthapuram Express

12105 CSMT - Gondia Vidarbha Express

12289 CSMT- NGP Duronto Express

12145 LTT - Puri Express (expected on July 8 after reschedule)

12322 LTT - HWH Express (July 8)

12167 LTT - BSBS Express (July 8)

12141 LTT - PPTA Express (July 8)

11005 DR - Puducherry Express (July 8)

2133 CSMT - Mangalore Express (July 8)

Train journey commencing on JCO - July 8

22177 CMST - BSB Express

22538 LTT - GKP Express

15017 LTT - GKP Express