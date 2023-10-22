Mumbai News: Traffic Restrictions In Dadar On Dussehra

Representational photo/ PTI

The Mumbai Traffic Police have announced new traffic diversions and restrictions at all adjoining routes of Dadar as the Dussehra Melava function is being organised at Shivaji Park in Dadar on Tuesday.

A huge gathering of the crowd is expected from different parts of the state which would result in affecting the traffic movements on nearby roads like Western Express Highway, Eastern Express Highway, etc. Several roads and routes will be closed to traffic, and several others have been declared as ‘no-parking’ zones, reads an order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Dr Raju Bhujbal.

The four routes where vehicles will be prohibited and its optional route are SVS Road from Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction to Kapad Bazar Junction in Mahim. Vehicles can instead opt for SK Bole Road – Agar Bazar – Portuguese Church and Gokhale Road to proceed to their destination. Raja Badhe Chowk junction up to Keluskar Marg (northbound) junction route will also be closed. The third closed route is Lt Dilip Gupte Road from its junction on Pandurang Naik Marg for southbound traffic. Motorists can proceed through Raja Bade Junction towards LJ Road. The fourth closed route is from Gadkari Chowk junction up to Keluskar Road South and the optional route is via MB Raut Marg.

The two other roads which will be strictly closed and diverted are Bal Govindas Marg from Padmabai Thakkar Marg junction – Senapati Bapat Marg up to LJ Marg (westbound).

