Mumbai News: Traffic Diversions, Restrictions Announced for Dussehra Melava Event in Dadar Area | Twitter/MTP

Mumbai: The Dussehra Melava function is scheduled to be organised at Shivaji Park in Dadar on Tuesday. The Mumbai Traffic Police have announced new traffic diversions and restrictions on all adjoining routes of Dadar.

A huge crowd is expected to gather from different parts of the state, affecting traffic movements on nearby roads such as Western Express Highway, Eastern Express Highway, etc. Several roads and routes will be closed to traffic, and several others have been declared as ‘no-parking’ zones, according to the order issued by Dr. Raju Bhujbal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic.

'No-Parking' Areas:

The 'no-parking' areas in Dadar include S.V.S Road – from Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction up to Yes Bank, Keluskar Road – south and northbound, M.B. Raut Road – from its junction with S.V.S Road, Pandurang Naik Marg, Dadasaheb Rege Marg – from Senapati Bapat Statue up to Gadkari Junction, Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg – from Shivaji Park gate no. 4 up to Shitaladevi temple junction, N.C. Kelkar Marg – from Gadkari junction up to Hanuman Temple junction, and L.J Road from Rajabade junction to Gadkari junction.

Closed Routes:

The four routes where vehicles will be prohibited and their alternative routes are S.V.S Road from Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction to Kapad Bazar Junction in Mahim. Vehicles can opt for S.K Bole Road – Agar Bazar – Portuguese Church and Gokhale Road to reach their destination.

The second closed route is from Raja Badhe Chowk junction up to Keluskar Marg (northbound) junction. The alternative route is L.J Road – Gokhale Road – Steel Man Junction and then proceed through Gokhale Road.

The third closed route is Lt. Dilip Gupte Road from its junction on Pandurang Naik Marg for southbound traffic. Motorists can proceed through Raja Bade Junction towards L.J Road.

The fourth closed route is from Gadkari Chowk junction up to Keluskar Road (south). The alternative route is via M.B. Raut Marg.

Two other roads that will be strictly closed and diverted are Bal Govindas Marg from Padmabai Thakkar Marg junction – Senapati Bapat Marg up to L.J Marg (westbound). Traffic will be diverted to Manorama Nagarkar Marg. Dadasaheb Rege Road from Senapati Bapat Statue to Gadkari Junction will also be a no-entry road. Traffic here will be diverted to L.J Road, Gokhale Road, and Ranade Road.

Parking Arrangements:

Those attending the Dussehra Melava with their vehicles are provided with parking facilities.

Vehicles coming from the Western Suburbs through the Western Express Highway can park buses at Senapati Bapat Road in Dadar West and Kamgar Ground at Senapati Bapat Road in Elphinstone Road West. For car parking, India Bull – 1 center, located at India Bulls Finance Centre at Elphinstone Road West, and Kohinoor Square at Kohinoor Mill Compound, located in Dadar West, are available.

Vehicles coming from the eastern suburbs, such as Eastern Express Highway – Thane, Navi Mumbai, etc., can park at Matunga at Five Gardens, Nathalala Parekh Marg, Adenwala Road, and R.A.K Road at 4 Rasta in Wadala West.

Vehicles coming from the south of Mumbai can enter via Veer Savarkar Road, turn right at Ravindra Natya Mandir, and park their vehicles – buses at Appasaheb Marathe Road in Prabhadevi and cars at India Bull Centre at Jupiter Mill Compound at Senapati Bapat Road, Elphinstone Road West.