Mumbai News: Traffic Restrictions For Tuesday Dussehra Rallies and SA Vs BAN Match; Check Important Advisory

Representational Image | File

Traffic restrictions are set to be enforced during two significant events in Mumbai, including the Dussehra rallies of two Shiv Sena factions, the Durga Visarajan, and the ICC World Cup match between South Africa and Bangladesh scheduled for October 24.

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) will hold its 'Dussehra Melava' function at Shivaji Park in Dadar (West), anticipated to draw a large crowd. Consequently, substantial traffic disruptions are expected on the Western Express Highway, Eastern Express Highway, and surrounding roads leading to the venue. As per the official notification from the Mumbai police, these restrictions will be in place from 9:00 am until midnight on Dussehra day in the Shivaji Park area.

Moreover, traffic congestion is foreseen around Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, where the Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde will host a Dussehra function.

In light of the ICC World Cup 2023 schedule, the Mumbai traffic police have released an advisory outlining movements and parking arrangements in the vicinity of Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, where South Africa is set to face Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Traffic Advisory for Upcoming Sena vs. Sena Dussehra Rallies:

SVS Road, from Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction to Kapad Bazar Junction in Mahim, will be inaccessible for vehicles.

The stretch from Raja Badhe Chowk junction to Keluskar Marg (North) junction in Dadar will not permit vehicle access. Motorists can opt for the LJ Road-Gokhale Road-Steel Man Junction route, and then proceed through Gokhale Road.

Lt. Dilip Gupte Road will restrict southbound traffic from its junction on Pandurang Naik Marg. Alternatively, people can proceed via Raja Bade Junction towards LJ Road.

The segment from Gadkari Chowk junction to Keluskar Road (south) in Dadar will also be off-limits for vehicles.

Bal Govindas Marg from Padmabai Thakkar Marg Junction to Senapati Bapat Marg to LJ Marg westbound will have a no-entry policy. Traffic will be diverted to Manorama Nagarkar Marg.

Dadasahaeb Rege Road from Senapati Bapat Statue to Gadkari Junction will be closed for vehicles. Traffic will be rerouted to LJ Road, Gokhale Road, and Ranade Road.

No Parking Zones:

SVS Road (from Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction to Yes Bank)

Keluskar Road, South and North in Dadar

MB Raut Road (from its junction with SVS Road) in Dadar

Pandurang Naik Marg in Dadar

Dadasaheb Rege Marg (from Senapati Bapat Statue to Gadkari Junction) in Dadar

Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg (from Shivaji Park Gate No. 4 to Shitaladevi temple Junction)

NC Kelkar Marg (from Gadkari Junction to Hanuman Temple Junction) in Dadar

LJ Road, Rajabade Junction to Gadkari Junction.

Traffic Arrangements Ahead of South Africa vs. Bangladesh WC Match:

In a press note dated October 20, the police detailed parking and traffic restrictions around Wankhede Stadium. They strongly recommended spectators use suburban trains for commuting instead of personal vehicles to avoid congestion.

Parking Restrictions:

C Road North side from its junction on NS Road up to its junction with E Road

D Road from its junction on NS Road up to its junction with E Road

E Road from the junction of D Road up to C Road junction

E Cross Road from the junction up to "Anuvrat" junction

F Road from the junction of NS Road to the junction of H Road

H Road from the junction of F Road to the junction of G Road

NS Road (South and Northbound) from Mafatlal Bath Signal to Air India Junction

Anuvrat Chowk to BD Somani Junction

Diversions in Major Traffic Routes:

D Road will become one way, allowing vehicular traffic from West to East, from its junction at NS Road (Marine Drive) towards the junction of E & C Road.

C Road will become one way for vehicular movement from East to West, from its junction with E Road towards the junction of NS Road (Marine Drive).

E Road will become one way for southbound vehicular movement from the junction of D Road towards its junction of C Road.

Directions for Matchgoers:

Those using Gate Number 01, 03, and 07 are encouraged to utilize Churchgate station.

People using Gate Number 04 & 05A are recommended to use Marine Lines station, with F Road as an alternative route.

Deployment of Over 15,000 Cops in Mumbai for October 24

Mumbai police have put 15,009 police personnel on duty for October 24, comprising 2,493 police officers, 12,449 police constables, 6 Additional Police Commissioners, and 16 Deputy Commissioner of Police.

In addition to the Mumbai police force, 33 platoons of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), each consisting of around 100 personnel, along with Quick Response Teams and Home Guards, have been activated to manage the various events across the metropolis, as confirmed by an official source.

