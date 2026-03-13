Mumbai News: Traffic Restrictions At Shriram Mill Naka For 3 Months From March 14 To June 11

Traffic Restrictions At Shriram Mill Naka For 3 Months From March 14 To June 11 | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police has announced temporary traffic diversions and restrictions on certain roads in the western suburbs from midnight of March 14 to midnight of June 11 to regulate vehicular movement. The order will remain in force daily from 7 am to 11 pm.

According to a notification issued by Dr. Dipali Dhate, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), the restrictions will be implemented at Shriram Mill Naka on Ganpatrao Kadam Marg in Mumbai.

Under the new traffic arrangement, vehicles coming to Ganpatrao Kadam Marg from S.S. Amritwar Marg will be allowed to take a left turn towards Yadav Chowk, but they will not be allowed to take a right turn towards Worli Naka or proceed straight towards Dainik Shivner Marg. Similarly, vehicles approaching Ganpatrao Kadam Marg from Dainik Shivner Marg can take a left turn towards Worli Naka, but they will not be permitted to take a right turn towards Yadav Chowk or go straight towards S.S. Amritwar Marg.

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Vehicles coming from Worli Naka on the northbound side, after reaching Shriram Mill Naka, will be allowed to take a left turn towards S.S. Amritwar Marg or proceed straight towards Yadav Chowk, but they will not be allowed to take a right turn towards Dainik Shivner Marg.

Traffic police said the decision was taken as traffic on Ganpatrao Kadam Marg has increased significantly following the opening of the Mumbai Coastal Road and the closure of the Elphinstone Bridge for traffic. At Shriram Mill Naka, where Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Dainik Shivner Marg and S.S. Amritwar Marg intersect, there is limited space for vehicles to take right turns, often leading to severe traffic congestion.

Officials said restricting right turns from all four directions at the junction is expected to help curb traffic jams and ensure smoother vehicular movement in the area.

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