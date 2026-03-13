Founder Of PETA Entities Worldwide ‘Chopped’ On Ice Block To Appeal For Fish Empathy In Mumbai |

Mumbai: The founder of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) entities worldwide, Ingrid Newkirk, held a symbolic act to appeal Mumbaikars to showcase empathy towards fishes. Dressed as a fish sprawled across a blood drenched slab of symbolic ice, she acted to be gasping and fighting for her life as a ‘fisherman’ appeared to chop her into pieces.

Carter Road Performance

Joggers, cyclists, and other passersby along the Carter Road promenade in Bandra (W) saw the macabre act on Friday, which was surrounded by signs reading, “Fish Feel, Please Don’t Eat Them.” It aimed to attract people’s attention to the rise of fish consumption in India and globally reaching crisis levels as around 72% of the Indian public now consume fish. According to PETA, up to 2.7 trillion fish suffer painful deaths to be eaten each year globally.

Inspired By India

Newkirk, who grew up in India and was inspired to start PETA inspired by India’s historical reverence for animals, aims to help the public consider that fish feel pain and fear and do not want to suffer and die.

Appeal To Go Vegan

“Imagine being suffocated, crushed, or sliced open while conscious and able to feel all of what is happening to you. Up to trillions of fish suffer these horrific fates every year. PETA India urges everyone to see marine animals for the sensitive individuals they are and please, go vegan,” she said.

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India’s Fishing Industry

India is the world’s second-largest fish producer and ranks second in aquaculture production. PETA India said that farmed fish are reared in overcrowded, filthy environments where parasites, bacterial infections, and disease are rife. Meanwhile, commercial fishing casts such a wide net that each year, the industry also kills vast numbers of non-target animals, including 7.20 lakh seabirds, 3 lakh whales and dolphins, 3.45 lakh seals and sea lions, and 100 million sharks and rays.

Scientific Findings On Fish

Scientific reports confirm that fish feel pain as acutely as mammals do, have long-term memories, can recognise themselves in a mirror, and communicate using squeaks, squeals, and other low-frequency sounds that humans can only hear with special instruments. More fish are killed for food each year than all other animals combined, often in agonising ways – they’re impaled, crushed, gutted, or dropped into boiling water while still alive and conscious.

Environmental And Health Benefits

“Everyone who goes vegan saves the lives of up to nearly 200 animals a year, reduces their carbon footprint from food by up to 73%, and reduces their risk of suffering from heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. According to the United Nations, a global shift towards vegan eating is necessary to combat the worst effects of the climate catastrophe,” stated PETA India.

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