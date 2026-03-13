Mumbai Health News: 521 Deaths Recorded At St George Hospital ICU In 3 Years; Mortality Rate Around 24 Per Cent

St. George Hospital | File Photo

Mumbai, March 13: In the last three years, the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at St George Hospital in Mumbai has recorded 521 deaths, with official data showing that one out of every four patients admitted to the ICU died during treatment.

The figures were shared by Maharashtra’s Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif in a written reply in the Legislative Council while responding to questions regarding deaths in the ICU and allegations that some patients were discharged without treatment.

ICU admission and mortality data

According to the data, between July 2022 and July 2025, a total of 2,152 patients were admitted to the ICU, of which 521 died, indicating a mortality rate of around 24%.

The issue concerning the functioning of the ICU at St George Hospital was raised by legislators Pravin Darekar, Prasad Lad, Niranjan Davkhare, Uma Khapre, Sadashiv Khot, Parinay Fuke and Amit Gorkhe.

Minister clarifies discharge cases

In his response, Mushrif clarified that only 7.8% of patients left the hospital without completing treatment, classified as Discharge Against Medical Advice (DAMA), during the same period. This indicates that such cases remain relatively low.

He also informed the House that a mortality audit is conducted every six months at the hospital to review the causes of deaths and improve treatment practices.

According to the minister, Ayurvedic and Homeopathic interns posted in the ICU are present only for training and do not take treatment decisions, while all clinical decisions are made by senior doctors on duty.

Earlier RTI data corrected

In October 2025, data obtained through an RTI had initially indicated a 50% mortality rate in the ICU, which was later attributed to an error in counting by a staff member.

The hospital subsequently revised the figures shared with the media, stating that the actual annual mortality rate ranged between 23% and 26% from 2022 to 2025.

Hospital explains high mortality figures

The hospital administration had argued that the mortality rate might appear high when viewed without context.

According to officials, around 5–10% of patients are brought to the hospital in extremely critical condition, often after being turned away by private hospitals or after exhausting their savings in private facilities and reaching the government hospital at an advanced stage of illness.

Steps to strengthen ICU services

Meanwhile, to strengthen healthcare services at St George Hospital, the state government has formed a special committee to review ICU operations.

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Based on its recommendations, the hospital has appointed an Assistant Professor in Anaesthesia, and measures such as strict infection control monitoring and proper segregation of biomedical waste have also been implemented.

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