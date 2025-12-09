Mumbai News: St George Hospital To Begin Liver OPD Next Week; Transplant Services Expected In 2026

St. George Hospital to launch dedicated Liver OPD twice a week as part of its 130th anniversary | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 09: In a major boost to public healthcare, the government-run St. George Hospital at CSMT is set to start a dedicated Liver OPD from next week. The super-specialty service is being introduced as part of the hospital’s 130th anniversary celebrations.

Transplant Services Planned for 2026

While liver transplant services are expected to become operational only in 2026, the new OPD will provide much-needed specialist consultation and care for patients suffering from liver-related diseases.

Rise in Liver Ailments in City

Mumbai has been witnessing a steady rise in liver ailments, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, liver cirrhosis and other serious conditions.

The high cost of treatment in private hospitals often makes quality care inaccessible for economically weaker sections, forcing them to rely heavily on BMC-run hospitals like KEM, Nair and Sion.

Relief for Low-Income and Middle-Class Patients

The introduction of liver specialist services at St. George Hospital is expected to significantly ease this burden. It will especially benefit poor and middle-class patients who require expert medical advice and affordable treatment.

Also Watch:

OPD Schedule and Specialists

Hospital Superintendent Dr Vinayak Sawardekar confirmed that the Liver OPD will function twice a week — every Tuesday and Friday from 12 pm to 2 pm. The facility will operate under the guidance of Dr Amit Pradhan from H.N. Reliance Hospital, with doctors from the Medicine Department providing consultations.

