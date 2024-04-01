 Mumbai News: Traffic Disruption On Sion-Panvel Highway After Dumper Turns Turtle Near Mankhurd
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, April 01, 2024, 08:37 AM IST
Mumbai News: Traffic Disruption On Sion-Panvel Highway After Dumper Turns Turtle Near Mankhurd | Representational Image

Mumbai: A dumper turned turtle on the Sion-Panvel highway causing a traffic disruption on the Sion-Panvel highway in the early hours of Monday morning. The incident took place near Mankhurd at around 7 am in the morning today, causing a huge traffic jam on the highway.

Vehicular Movement Disrupted

According to an update from the Mumbai Traffic Police, the dumper turned upside down at the Slip Road T Junction on the south bound lane in Mankhurd. As a result of the incident, the south bound vehicular movement has been hampered and is moving at a slow pace.

Mumbai Traffic Police Shares Update

"Due to Dumper up side Down at Slip Road T Junction South Bound Mankhurd vehicular movement is slow," said Mumbai Traffic Police in an update on their official account on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Local police and traffic authorities were at the spot controlling the traffic to avoid major jams during peak office hours on a Monday.

No Information On Casualties

There are no reports of casualties in the incident. Also, no information has been found on what caused the dumper to turn upside down on the busy highway. Although, the incident has resulted in long lines of traffic near Mankhurd causing a delay to Mumbaikars trying to reach their offices in time on Monday.

