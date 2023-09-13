Mumbai News: Three Lakh Youth Employed In One-And-A-Half Years, Claims CM Shinde

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File pic

Mumbai: More than three lakh young people have received employment through skill development since his government came to power, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde claimed while speaking at a ceremony to throw open study rooms in 418 industrial training institutes (ITIs) across the state on Tuesday.

“Three lakh youngsters have received employment in the last one-and-a-half years due to the initiatives of the Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation Department. India is a nation of youth, and our future lies in their hands. Therefore, the government is working towards making them skilful, self-reliant, and prepared for the needs of the future,” the CM said while addressing the students and the staff of ITIs at a digital ceremony. Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha was present at the occasion.

“We are striving to create a positive and healthy atmosphere in all ITIs to facilitate the learning and growth of the students. This study room initiative will serve our purpose. These classrooms will be available to students after the academic hours of the ITIs in the evening until 8.30pm. Students preparing for MPSC, UPSC, studying in colleges, or in the 10th and 12th standards can use these rooms. Separate classrooms will be provided for male and female students, along with all the basic amenities like electricity, water supply, and washrooms, etc,” Lodha said.

In addition to the 75 virtual classrooms inaugurated on August 15, 2023, students can now avail the benefits of the new study rooms in ITIs, he added.