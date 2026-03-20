Mumbai News: Thousands Gather At Mahim Dargah To Witness 600-Year-Old Koran Display

Thousands Gather At Mahim Dargah To Witness 600-Year-Old Koran Display |

Mumbai: Thousands of devotees gathered on Wednesday night at the Makhdum Baba dargah in Mahim for the annual exposition of a nearly 600-year old Koran believed to have been written by the saint himself.

The book is kept in a silver box in the ‘Ashtana’ or the shrine’s inner sanctum which has the saint’s tomb. It is displayed only for three-and-half-hours during one day in Ramzan, in a ceremony called the ‘Ziyarat of the Koran Sharif’.

Devotees ascribe the book’s pristine condition to the saint’s miraculous powers.

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The Pir Makhdum Saheb Charitable Trust which manages the shrine said the book was probably bound in to a volume nearly a century ago. However , it is believed that the pages were written by Makhdum Baba one by one. It is said that his disciples collected the pages separately till it was put together as a book

Makhdum Baba, a descendant of a trading family from Arabia is believed to have lived between the fourteenth and fifteenth centuries.

Photo caption: Suhail Khandwani, the managing trustee of Mahim Dargah and Pir Makhdoom Sahib Charitable Trust, with the 600-year-old Koran.

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