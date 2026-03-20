 Mumbai News: Thousands Gather At Mahim Dargah To Witness 600-Year-Old Koran Display
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Mumbai News: Thousands Gather At Mahim Dargah To Witness 600-Year-Old Koran Display

On Wednesday night, thousands visited Makhdum Baba Dargah in Mahim to see the Koran believed written by the saint nearly 600 years ago. The book, kept in a silver box in the shrine’s inner sanctum, was displayed for 3.5 hours during Ramzan. Suhail Khandwani of the Pir Makhdum Saheb Charitable Trust said its pages were likely collected by the saint’s disciples over time.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 20, 2026, 12:35 AM IST
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Thousands Gather At Mahim Dargah To Witness 600-Year-Old Koran Display |

Mumbai: Thousands of devotees gathered on Wednesday night at the Makhdum Baba dargah in Mahim for the annual exposition of a nearly 600-year old Koran believed to have been written by the saint himself.

The book is kept in a silver box in the ‘Ashtana’ or the shrine’s inner sanctum which has the saint’s tomb. It is displayed only for three-and-half-hours during one day in Ramzan, in a ceremony called the ‘Ziyarat of the Koran Sharif’.

Devotees ascribe the book’s pristine condition to the saint’s miraculous powers.

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The Pir Makhdum Saheb Charitable Trust which manages the shrine said the book was probably bound in to a volume nearly a century ago. However , it is believed that the pages were written by Makhdum Baba one by one. It is said that his disciples collected the pages separately till it was put together as a book

Makhdum Baba, a descendant of a trading family from Arabia is believed to have lived between the fourteenth and fifteenth centuries.

Photo caption: Suhail Khandwani, the managing trustee of Mahim Dargah and Pir Makhdoom Sahib Charitable Trust, with the 600-year-old Koran.

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