Mumbai News: Thousands Gather At Four Bungalows Gurdwara To Honor Founder Sardar Singh Suri On 7th Death Anniversary

Thousands Gather at Four Bungalows Gurdwara To Honor Founder Sardar Singh Suri On 7th Death Anniversary |

Mumbai: Thousands of devotees gathered on Sunday morning at the Four Bungalows Gurdwara Sahib, Andheri West, one of the largest Sikh temples in the city, to pay homage to its founder, Sardar Singh Suri, on his seventh death anniversary.

The gathering participated in bhajan-kirtan, ardas, and a day-long langar.

Humble Beginnings to Prominent Centre

Founded on April 13, 1967, with a modest 10×10 structure, the gurdwara has grown into a prominent centre of faith and service in Mumbai. Sardar Singh Suri, who migrated from Rawalpindi after Partition and later settled in Mumbai, dedicated nearly 45 years to developing the institution into a hub of humanitarian activity.

The gurdwara was built on the site of the sales office of a failed construction venture that was donated by Sardar Dilip Singh in Manish Nagar. Suri was entrusted with the responsibility of constructing the temple.

Commemorative Event

The commemorative event saw a large turnout, reflecting Suri’s lasting legacy as a religious leader and social worker. Under the leadership of current president Jaspal Singh Suri, along with Maninder Singh Suri, the programme was conducted on a grand scale. Devotees participated in prayers and partook in the langar, which continued from morning until late at night.

Beyond its religious role, the gurdwara runs a charitable school that educates over 600 underprivileged children, with 200 to 300 studying free of cost. The initiative promotes inclusivity, offering equal opportunities to children from all communities.

The gurdwara is also known for its uninterrupted langar service, feeding around 2,000 people daily, with numbers exceeding 5,000 on Sundays. During crises, including floods and the COVID-19 pandemic, it has provided extensive relief by distributing thousands of food packets and running community kitchens.

Following Suri’s demise in 2019, his family has continued his mission of service. The anniversary gathering stood as a tribute to a life devoted to humanity, reinforcing a legacy that continues to impact countless lives.

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