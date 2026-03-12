Mumbai News: Therapist Searching For Husband Online Duped Of ₹2.18 Lakh Within 48 Hours

Therapist Searching For Husband Online Duped Of ₹2.18 Lakh Within 48 Hours | Photos: Representative Image

Mumbai: A 28-year-old therapist from Jogeshwari fell victim to a matrimonial fraud after she was allegedly cheated of ₹2.18 lakh by a man she met on a matrimonial website while searching for a prospective husband.

According to the police, the victim had created a profile on a well-known matrimonial portal when she came in contact with a man identifying himself as Aslam Sheikh, who claimed to be a businessman residing in Bandra. Within two days of their interaction, the accused allegedly gained her trust and duped her of ₹2.18 lakh.

Police said that after their first interaction on February 24, the accused took the victim’s mobile number and began communicating with her through WhatsApp and phone calls. During their conversations, he claimed that he lived in Bandra and was involved in business operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. He also told the victim that his family resided in Bandra and that his father worked as a property agent.

Over the course of several conversations, the victim began trusting him and their discussions progressed to the possibility of marriage. According to the FIR, on February 26, the accused told the victim that he had sent expensive gifts from the United States through a courier company. Soon after, she received calls demanding payment for delivery charges, customs duties and other fees. Believing the claims, the victim transferred ₹2.18 lakh in multiple transactions.

Even after receiving the money, the accused allegedly continued to demand additional payments. When the victim refused to transfer more money, he allegedly posed as a customs officer and tried to intimidate her, threatening to register a police case if she did not comply. Realising that she had been cheated, the victim contacted the Cyber Helpline 1930 and subsequently lodged a complaint with the local police. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Safety Tips for Online Matrimonial Platforms :

Police have advised citizens to exercise caution while using matrimonial websites:

Do not trust online relationships too quickly.

Avoid sharing personal information immediately with strangers.

Be cautious if someone asks for money or claims to send expensive gifts.

Avoid continuing conversations without verifying the person through video calls.

If you suspect fraud, immediately contact the cyber cell or police.

