Mumbai News: Teen Waiter At Bandra's Kobe Sizzlers Arrested For Molesting Minor Girl In Restaurant

Bandra Police has arrested a hotel waiter for molesting a minor girl who had gone to dinner with her family.

According to the information given by the police, the 13-year-old girl had gone for dinner at Kobe Sizzlers Hotel in Bandra (West) on Monday.

Shahbad Khan (19), working as a waiter in the hotel, winked at the girl and wrote his mobile number on a paper and threw it towards the girl.

A police officer said that after throwing the paper, Khan went close to the girl, moved his hand on her thigh and passed away.

The victim girl told her family members about Khan's actions, after which the complaint was given to Bandra police station. Bandra Police arrested Shahbad Rafad Khan, who was working as a waiter at Hotel Kobe Sizzlers located on Hill Road.

A police officer said that on the complaint of the victim, the police have registered an FIR against Shahbad Khan under sections 354(Offence of outraging a woman's modesty), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of IPC and POCSO(The Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act, 2012) and further investigation is being conducted.

