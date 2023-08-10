 Mumbai News: Teen Uses Fake Documents To Secure Canadian Student Visa; Booked
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Teen Uses Fake Documents To Secure Canadian Student Visa; Booked

Mumbai News: Teen Uses Fake Documents To Secure Canadian Student Visa; Booked

On Tuesday, the teenager arrived at the immigration counter and submitted his Indian passport and boarding pass for immigration check.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Thursday, August 10, 2023, 10:17 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Immigration officials have booked a 19-year-old student for allegedly using forged mark sheets to secure a student visa for Canada. A Gujarat-based visa and immigration agent has also come under the police’s scanner for allegedly arranging the mark sheets.

According to the police, the complainant in the case is SS Pandey, immigration officer at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. On Tuesday, the teenager arrived at the immigration counter and submitted his Indian passport and boarding pass for immigration check.

Teen couldn't give satisfactory replies to officials

The passenger was supposed to board a flight for Paris and from there to Toronto. When the official asked him why he was visiting Canada and how many marks he had secured in Class X and XII exams, he could not give satisfactory replies, police said.

The teen was then subjected to a detailed enquiry during which he revealed that an Ahmedabad-based agent had procured the fake mark sheets for him so he could get the visa.

Immigration officials then informed the police and got an offence registered in the matter. A case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Vakola Police Register FIR Against Clerk for Job Fraud Using Fake Documents
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Govt Allocates ₹150 Crore For Development Of Economically Weaker Sections; Focus On...

Mumbai: Govt Allocates ₹150 Crore For Development Of Economically Weaker Sections; Focus On...

Attack On Journalist: MVVS Demands Action Against Shiv Sena MLA & Workers; Opposition Condemns...

Attack On Journalist: MVVS Demands Action Against Shiv Sena MLA & Workers; Opposition Condemns...

Mumbai News: MVA Leaders Review Preparations For INDIA Alliance Meeting

Mumbai News: MVA Leaders Review Preparations For INDIA Alliance Meeting

Mumbai News: 'High Court Building's Heritage Value Should Be Preserved,' Says Chief Justice DK...

Mumbai News: 'High Court Building's Heritage Value Should Be Preserved,' Says Chief Justice DK...

Mumbai News: India Clean Air Connect Platform To Unite Air Quality Stakeholders

Mumbai News: India Clean Air Connect Platform To Unite Air Quality Stakeholders