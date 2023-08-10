Mumbai News: Teen Uses Fake Documents To Secure Canadian Student Visa; Booked

Representative Image

Immigration officials have booked a 19-year-old student for allegedly using forged mark sheets to secure a student visa for Canada. A Gujarat-based visa and immigration agent has also come under the police’s scanner for allegedly arranging the mark sheets.

According to the police, the complainant in the case is SS Pandey, immigration officer at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. On Tuesday, the teenager arrived at the immigration counter and submitted his Indian passport and boarding pass for immigration check.

Teen couldn't give satisfactory replies to officials

The passenger was supposed to board a flight for Paris and from there to Toronto. When the official asked him why he was visiting Canada and how many marks he had secured in Class X and XII exams, he could not give satisfactory replies, police said.

The teen was then subjected to a detailed enquiry during which he revealed that an Ahmedabad-based agent had procured the fake mark sheets for him so he could get the visa.

Immigration officials then informed the police and got an offence registered in the matter. A case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code.

