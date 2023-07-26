Mumbai Crime: Vakola Police Register FIR Against Clerk for Job Fraud Using Fake Documents | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Vakola police have registered an FIR against a clerk working in the forensic lab for securing a job by submitting fake documents. Deputy Director Rahul Pawar filed a complaint with the police in this matter. The accused clerk stopped coming to the office, and upon investigation, it was found that he had been arrested in a murder case. Further scrutiny revealed that his degree was also fake.

According to the complainant, Vijaysingh Natwarsingh Solanki, who had been working as a clerk in Nashik, acquired the job in 2005 using forged documents. Solanki had produced a fake leaving certificate (LC) and a counterfeit mark sheet to secure the position. Additionally, the police clearance certificate was also found to be fake.

Gujarat Police had arrested the man in a murder case

The matter came to light when Solanki suddenly stopped reporting for duty in Nashik from September 17, 2022. Despite multiple attempts to contact him, he failed to respond. Subsequently, it was discovered that the Gujarat Police had arrested Solanki on September 26, 2022, in connection with a murder case dating back to 2003. The revelation raised suspicion since Solanki was hired in 2005. After further investigation, it was confirmed that Solanki had obtained the job using fake documents.

The NOC provided by Solanki to the police at the Forensic Lab in Vakola, which he submitted in 2004, was also found to be forged. It was purportedly signed by Mahelol Superintendent of Police, but scrutiny revealed that the NOC was not authentic.

The LC number submitted by Solanki was 1890, allegedly from Kirpal Public High School. However, upon verification, it was revealed that the LC with that number was issued in the name of Arjun Singh Kantibhai.

A Vakola police officer stated, 'We have registered an FIR on the complaint of Deputy Director of Forensic Lab, Rahul Pawar, and are currently investigating further.'

The police also revealed that Vijaysingh Natwarsingh Solanki was involved in a murder case in Rajkot in the year 2003 and has since been arrested in connection with the same case. The real name of the accused is Vijay Singh Kirit Singh Solanki, while he was working under the name of Vijaysingh Natwarsingh Solanki."

