Mumbai News: Tanker Mafia Allegations Rock BMC House As Corporators Flag Water Leakage, Theft And Supply Issues

Heated BMC session sees corporators raise concerns over tanker mafia and worsening water supply issues in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, March 17: In a heated BMC House session, ruling and opposition corporators alleged that an active tanker mafia is driving the city’s persistent water leakage, theft, contamination, and low-pressure supply. However, civic authorities stated that the tanker supply system needs improvement and that all its aspects will be thoroughly examined.

Corporators flag water crisis and tanker dependence

The discussion arose from a notice moved by Shiv Sena (Shinde) corporator Ritesh Kamlesh Rai, pointing out that, despite the BMC’s statutory duty under Section 61(b) to provide regular potable water, many areas continue to suffer inconsistent supply.

Rai’s notice highlighted multiple factors driving the water crisis, including rapid population growth, new construction, ageing infrastructure, pipeline leakages, and inequitable distribution. He also raised concerns that water theft is further worsening shortages in certain areas.

Several corporators participated in the discussion, which continued for over two hours, highlighting residents’ concerns about their growing dependence on private water tankers. They alleged that a tanker mafia was exploiting the ongoing water scarcity.

BJP-nominated corporator Pravin Cheda said the shortfall in BMC's water supply had forced citizens to rely on expensive tanker water, creating a dual financial burden.

AIMIM group leader in the BMC Vijay Ubale also raised concerns about water quality, alleging that contaminated water supply in certain areas was leading to health issues, including skin ailments.

Call for accountability and protest in House

Leader of the House Ganesh Khankar, while concluding the discussion, called for strict accountability, stating that unless strong action such as the suspension of officials is taken, the situation is unlikely to improve.

He also questioned the scale of tanker operations, remarking that a majority of tankers appeared to be drawing water from municipal sources.

Meanwhile, tensions escalated when Mayor Ritu Tawde curtailed the discussion after it had continued for several hours, triggering protests from Opposition corporators.

Civic body to review tanker system and adopt new technology

Replying to the House, Additional Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar said that, in view of the growing water-related issues in the city highlighted by corporators, there is a need to improve the tanker supply system. He said various aspects of the current system would be examined to address the concerns.

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Bangar added that the civic administration would explore new technologies to curb water leakages in Mumbai so that the overall water supply system can be made more efficient and better managed. Officials also said that the civic body will hold discussions with the tanker association to explore possible solutions and implement necessary changes.

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