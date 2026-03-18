Mumbai News: Row Erupts In BMC Over Alleged Contaminated Nutrient Bars In Civic Schools, Probe Ordered

BMC orders inquiry after corporators allege plastic and glass contamination in nutrient bars distributed to students | File Photo

Mumbai, March 17: Tensions flared in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) general body meeting after Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Ankit Prabhu alleged that nutrient bars given to students in civic-run schools contained plastic and glass.

Corporators across parties demanded an urgent probe and strict action, including blacklisting the supplier if the charges are proven. Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi, who was presiding over the meeting, directed the BMC to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within 15 days.

Allegations of poor quality and expired food items

On Tuesday, Prabhu raised a point of order in the BMC House, stating that he had received complaints from parents of students in civic schools about the poor quality of the nutrient bars being distributed. He alleged that some bars had expired and were being manufactured at facilities in Bhiwandi and Jalgaon.

Prabhu demanded that the BMC investigate the factories and hold concerned officials accountable for the alleged negligence. Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi supported the point of order and said, "Supply of such nutrient bars should be immediately stopped and the inquiry should be conducted in the matter."

Corporators raise concerns over mid-day meal quality

Leader of Opposition in the BMC, Kishori Pednekar, said that not just the nutrient bars, but even the khichdi served under the mid-day meal scheme was of poor and inedible quality.

BJP corporator Swapna Mhatre suggested that the civic body explore restarting the earlier arrangement with ISKCON, which she claimed provided better quality khichdi. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (Shinde) corporator Yamini Jadhav demanded that suppliers be blacklisted if found guilty.

Corporators from Shiv Sena (UBT)—Vishakha Raut, Shradha Jadhav, and Sainath Durge—along with Nationalist Congress Party corporator Dr Saeeda Khan, also demanded a thorough inquiry and stressed the need to ensure students receive safe and nutritious food.

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Inquiry ordered by deputy mayor

Since Mayor Ritu Tawde had to leave the general body meeting, Deputy Mayor Ghadi, who was presiding in her absence, ordered an inquiry into the matter.

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