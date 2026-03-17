Mumbai Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi Urges BMC To Repair Highways Before Monsoon Amid Rising Pothole Concerns

Sanjay Ghadi pushes BMC to fix pothole-hit highways before monsoon to ensure smoother travel across Mumbai | IANS

Mumbai, March 17: Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi has urged Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani to improve road conditions across Mumbai, with particular focus on the Western Express Highway (WEH), Eastern Express Highway (EEH), and other major traffic routes.

He emphasised that all necessary repair work should be completed before the monsoon to ensure smoother and safer travel for commuters.

Concerns over potholes and uneven road repairs

Ghadi submitted his statement at the civic headquarters on Tuesday, highlighting that potholes have developed on the WEH, EEH, and other key roads. While the BMC did not previously maintain these highways and certain flyovers, responsibility for them was transferred to the municipal corporation two years ago.

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Subsequent patchwork to fill potholes has left some sections uneven, causing difficulties for motorists, pedestrians, and public transport users, as well as contributing to traffic congestion. Ghadi has urged that road repair work be prioritised to address these issues before the monsoon season.

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