Mumbai News: Sustainable Water Packaging Introduced At Siddhivinayak, Kashi Vishwanath Temples To Curb Plastic

Sustainable Water Packaging Introduced At Siddhivinayak, Kashi Vishwanath Temples To Curb Plastic |

Mumbai: A non-governmental organisation and a beverage company have joined hands to make India's temple towns and pilgrimage destinations free of single-use plastic water bottles through a sustainable offering. The eco-friendly packaged drinking water has been already introduced at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple and Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Temples across India witness millions of devotees every day, also making them high-impact consumption zones. Every major pilgrimage destination, including the twelve Jyotirlingas, Vaishno Devi, Tirupati, the Shakti Peeths, Shirdi, or large gatherings like the Kumbh Mela, witnesses enormous consumption of plastic water bottles daily, generating huge amount of plastic waste in and around temple premises.

Temple Connect partnered with Blueprint, which manufactures packaged drinking water using recycled, recyclable, and biodegradable packaging, to introduce the eco-friendly water packages across temple towns, major pilgrimage destinations, and large-scale religious festivals in India. The partnership aims to enable the temples to transition towards more sustainable consumption practices without compromising convenience or access to safe drinking water.

As part of the initiative, Blueprint will deploy recyclable, paper-based water packaging by setting up production units locally at temple towns to produce and pack water at the source. The environmental movement has begun with Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi and Kashi Vishwanath temple while discussions are ongoing with the authorities of the Vaishno Devi Temple and Tirupati Temple. According to Temple Connect, they plan to engage with Andhra Pradesh's chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and minister Nara Lokesh to expand this initiative in the state.

The partnership will be rolled out in phases across select temple towns and events, with a long-term vision to make sustainable water packaging the default choice across India’s religious and cultural destinations. While Bluprint's sustainable option is priced at Rs40-60, which is twice to thrice expensive in comparison to the regular plastic bottles, the duo is in discussion with temple authorities that the premium difference can be offset through temple trusts, municipal corporations, CSR initiatives, or even branding partnerships.

Also Watch:

The initiative also focuses on driving behavioural change with the ‘Eco-Hero’ campaign, which will encourage devotees to adopt conscious habits such as carrying reusable bottles and making environmentally responsible choices during their visits. The NGO claimed that temples and associated institutions will receive support on implementation, responsible disposal, and strengthening overall waste management systems.

Temple Connect's founder Giresh Kulkarni said, “Dharma teaches us responsibility, not just towards people but towards the planet. Our temples have the power to influence millions of lives every day. Through this partnership, we are enabling sacred spaces to lead by example by adopting practices that are clean, responsible, and future-ready.”

Blueprint Water's co-founder Anuj Shah said, “Temples are among the largest consumption hubs in the country, and even a small shift here can create a meaningful environmental impact. Our solution is designed to be cost-effective, operationally seamless, and adaptable across formats – from daily temple use to high-footfall festivals.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/