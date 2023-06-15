Mumbai News: Stung By HC Order, Civic Chief Chahal Rushes To Close Manholes On War Footing

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) admin Iqbal Singh Chahal | ANI

After the High Court slammed the BMC over open manholes, the civic chief, Iqbal Singh Chahal, on Wednesday evening directed his officials to carry out a survey in each ward. He has also warned officials to close all the open manholes by June 19, or face the music.

The HC has asked BMC to file affidavits about steps taken and being taken to ensure the safety of the citizens. Immediately after the HC's direction, the civic chief took a review of open manholes in the city. He expressed displeasure that despite repeated instructions, some manholes are still open in the city.

He has ordered all the assistant commissioners of 24 administrative wards in the city and the chief engineers of central agencies to take a survey of manholes falling under their jurisdiction and personally ensure that not a single manhole remains open.

"It is most important to ensure that no manhole remains open during the monsoons as the threat of accidents increases in this period. If any such reports or complaints are received after Monday, it shall be viewed very seriously," said Chahal while warning his officials.

Total manholes

1Lakh

Storm-water Department manholes

25,000

Sewage Water Department manholes

City: 27,078

Western suburbs: 31,621

Eastern suburbs: 15,983

Total: 74,682

Aug 2017: Dr. Amrapurkar fell into an open manhole while walking through a flooded road in Prabhadevi. His body was found at Worli seashore.

July 2018: A youth died after falling into a manhole in Malad.

Oct 2020: A 32-year-old woman fell into a manhole in Ghatkopar; her body was found near Haji Ali.

2021: Locals in Bhandup rescued two women who fell into a manhole.