Mumbai News: St George Restarts OPD For Gender Reassignment

St. George Hospital | Swapnil Mishra

Mumbai: The St George’s Hospital in CST has started its outpatient department (OPD) for plastic surgery patients almost after three years as it was closed in 2019 during Covid-19 pandemic.

The hospital has decided to perform gender reassignment surgery once again as it gained momentum in 2018 when a police constable Lalita Salve underwent the surgery. However, the authorities stopped the treatment after the facility was used for Covid-19 treatment.

Hospital resumes plastic surgery operations

“We are once again capable of performing gender change surgeries as Modular operation theatres have been started which was under renovation for the last two years. Apart from gender reassignment surgery, we also perform hand surgery, cosmetic surgery, facial, reconstructive surgery after cancer surgery. The OPD will run twice a week on Tuesday and Thursday from 9am to 1pm,” said a doctor.

Dr Sagar Gundewar, Unit Head, of the Plastic Surgery Department, said for now OPD has started and in the coming days they will also perform surgeries.

“Modular operation theatres have also been made in the hospital and a gender change surgery will also be performed,” he said. As per hospital sources, due to the non-availability of a major OT, gynaecological, obstetric, plastic, eye, ear and nose surgeries at the hospital, the patients were being referred to Sir Jamshedji Jeejeebhoy and Cama and Albless hospitals.

“As the hospital did not have the operation theatre and it had become problematic for patients too,” he said.

Hospital's bed capacity

The hospital has a capacity of 467 beds and gets patients from Fort, Colaba, Masjid Bunder and nearby areas. The hospital plays a major role when it comes to emergencies, due to its proximity to the CST station, train accident victims from CST to Wadala are brought to the hospital for treatment. The hospital also has an ICU facility, so in case of any emergency, it helps in saving the lives of the patients.