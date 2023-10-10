 Mumbai News: Speeding Container Truck Mows Down 25-Year-Old Biker In Andheri; Driver Booked
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Speeding Container Truck Mows Down 25-Year-Old Biker In Andheri; Driver Booked

Mumbai News: Speeding Container Truck Mows Down 25-Year-Old Biker In Andheri; Driver Booked

The victim had sustained injuries to his head and thighs and was bleeding from his ear. He was rushed him to Trauma Care Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 08:12 AM IST
article-image
Road Accident | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 25-year-old man lost his life in Andheri East when a container truck collided with his motorcycle. Neeraj Gupta was a technician with Airtel. A resident of Malad East, he was on the night shift on Sunday. A case has been registered against the truck driver, who fled the scene, for rash and negligent driving at Aarey sub-police station.

Victim's Brother Rushes To The Scene

His brother Dheeraj received a call from the police at 2.30 am on Sunday about the accident on JVLR Road, near Pameri Nagar. When Dheeraj arrived at the scene, he found Neeraj lying motionless beneath the container truck. Dheeraj, along with police and fire brigade personnel, managed to pull out Neeraj. He had sustained injuries to his head and thighs and was bleeding from his ear. He was rushed him to Trauma Care Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Sweeper Arrested for Allegedly Molesting 15-Year-Old Patient At Sir JJ Hospital
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Cyber Secure: 52-Year-Old Ambernath Man Loses ₹17L To Scamster On Promise Of Insurance Benefit

FPJ Cyber Secure: 52-Year-Old Ambernath Man Loses ₹17L To Scamster On Promise Of Insurance Benefit

Mumbai News: Speeding Container Truck Mows Down 25-Year-Old Biker In Andheri; Driver Booked

Mumbai News: Speeding Container Truck Mows Down 25-Year-Old Biker In Andheri; Driver Booked

FPJ Cyber Secure: Actor Aftab Shivadasani Falls Victim to ₹1.50 Lakh Online Fraud; FIR Filed

FPJ Cyber Secure: Actor Aftab Shivadasani Falls Victim to ₹1.50 Lakh Online Fraud; FIR Filed

Services Of Indore-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express Extended, Check Details

Services Of Indore-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express Extended, Check Details

Mumbai News: Embezzlement Scandal In C'est La Vie Club, Staff Accused Of Misappropriating Member's...

Mumbai News: Embezzlement Scandal In C'est La Vie Club, Staff Accused Of Misappropriating Member's...