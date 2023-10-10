Mumbai News: Speeding Container Truck Mows Down 25-Year-Old Biker In Andheri; Driver Booked

Road Accident | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 25-year-old man lost his life in Andheri East when a container truck collided with his motorcycle. Neeraj Gupta was a technician with Airtel. A resident of Malad East, he was on the night shift on Sunday. A case has been registered against the truck driver, who fled the scene, for rash and negligent driving at Aarey sub-police station.

Victim's Brother Rushes To The Scene

His brother Dheeraj received a call from the police at 2.30 am on Sunday about the accident on JVLR Road, near Pameri Nagar. When Dheeraj arrived at the scene, he found Neeraj lying motionless beneath the container truck. Dheeraj, along with police and fire brigade personnel, managed to pull out Neeraj. He had sustained injuries to his head and thighs and was bleeding from his ear. He was rushed him to Trauma Care Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.