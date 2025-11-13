Mumbai News: Special MP-MLA Court Acquits 29 Shiv Sena Members In 2005 Rioting Case Citing Lack Of Evidence

Special MP-MLA Court acquits 29 Shiv Sena leaders in 2005 Mumbai riot case citing lack of evidence and unverified identification of accused | FPJ (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The special MP and MLA court has acquitted 29 members of the then undivided Shiv Sena in a 2005 rioting case, citing lack of evidence. The case pertained to a July 2005 incident following Narayan Rane's announcement that he would be joining another party following his expulsion from the Bal Thackeray-led Sena.

Senior Party Leaders Among Those Acquitted

The list of leaders acquitted includes MP Ravindra Waikar, former Mayor of the city Shraddha Jadhav. Besides, amongst many senior leaders those who were booked are Ashok Kelkar, Pravin Shridhar Shetye, Mahesh Baliram Sawant, Jyoti Laxman Bhosale, Swati Atmaram Shinde, Ajit Kadam, Snehal Sudhir Jadhav, Priti Pravin Devahare, Sudha Suresh Meher, Shridhar Jaywant Shelar, Dagdu Haribhau Sakpal, Vishakha Sharad Raut.

Court Observes Political Rivalry Led To Unrest

The court while acquitting the accused observed, “Due to the political rivalry between two political factions, the entire city of Mumbai was put at risk. The police force was deployed extensively to maintain law and order, yet several persons sustained injuries and public property was damaged.”

Also Watch:

Identification Of Accused Not Established

“Although it was an unfortunate episode witnessed by the city at large, the identification of the accused is not established in this case. It cannot be said with certainty that the accused were members of the unlawful assembly that committed the riot, even though they were members of the Shiv Sena party,” the court said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/