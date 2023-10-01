Mumbai News: Speaker Worth ₹3,000 Stolen From Saint Joseph Church In Juhu

A case was registered against an unidentified individual for allegedly stealing property of the Church at Juhu police station on September 30. The accused stole property from Saint Joseph Church in Juhu. The case was registered by a priest under section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the IPC Act.

According to the FIR, Saint Joseph Church is situated near the Juhu Bus depot on Church Road in Juhu. The Church administration had purchased a portable speaker from the MX company eight years ago for prayers and other functions.

However, on September 30, at 11.30 a.m., as the priest and church staff were preparing for prayer, they discovered that the speaker was missing from the room where it was regularly kept.

Upon reviewing the CCTV footage, it was revealed an unidentified individual had entered the church premises on September 17 at 6.30 a.m. and absconded with speaker, valued at Rs. 3,000.

Priest of Saint Joseph Church, Saimon Lopez, stated, "This is the first reported theft incident occurred at the Church. After examining the CCTV footage, we promptly informed the police. The police asked us to come at police station after two days again then we can provide you additional information."

