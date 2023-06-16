Mumbai News: Soon, Worli Seaface To Glitter With Laser Show

Representational photo | (PTI Photo)

Taking the Rs1,700-crore city beautification programme a step further, the BMC has invited a tender for installing equipment to organise a laser show, which will cost Rs66 lakh, at the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The civic body has appealed to the best companies like Laserworld and LaserAnimation Sollinger to participate in the first-of-its-kind bid. The winning contractor will have to install the laser set up near the Worli's BMC school, and operate and maintain it for three years.

Deepak Kesarkar came up with the idea

Talking to The FPJ, a civic official said, “We had a meeting with the city Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar who came up with the idea. Accordingly, the BMC drafted and issued the tender. There will be four projectors that will create different patterns in the sky. Laser beams will go over the sea, creating eye-catching vivid patterns; just like those seen during the inauguration and closing ceremonies of the football world cup and IPL matches.”

Describing further, the official said that a 15-minute laser laser show will be held daily after sunset. The machines will be given an intermittent cooling period of 15 minutes. In this manner, the show will continue till late night. Six colour rays will come out from a single laser beam. At Worli, beams from 24 lasers will be mixed up for the show.

G-South ward to organise light projection on Worli fort

In a similar bid, the G-South ward has decided to organise light projection mapping on the Worli fort. To awestruck visitors, glittering images of Shivaji Maharaj and other prominent personalities will be displayed on the fort wall at night.

