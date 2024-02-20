Mumbai News: Social Media Influencer Chandni Bhabhda Buys Akshay Kumar's Flat Worth ₹6 Crore

Chandni Bhabhda | Instagram

Mumbai: Popular social media influencer Chandni Bhabhda is setting dream goals for the young. She is reported to have purchased her first dream home in Andheri and the property happens to be that of actor Akshay Kumar! Speculation is rife that Bhabhda has purchased the flat at approx Rs6 crore. On Sunday, she shared photos of her praying at Mumba Devi temple in the city as she makes new beginnings on the home front.

Bhabhda, 24, who is known for her excellent mimicry skills and ‘Alia Bhatt’ act shared this exciting piece of news on her Instagram account. Posting pictures of her house-warming ceremony, she captioned, “buying a house under 25. Brb (be right back) paying EMIs.” In a video, she exclaimed, “My whole family is very happy. They are extremely proud of me.” Fans and followers congratulated her on her major acquisition.

Bhabhda said she will be sharing glimpses of her apartment’s interiors soon and that she plans to bring in ethnic Rajashtani and Bollwood touches to the space. She shared her plan to scout around Rajasthan, IKEA stores and Crawford Market to buy items for her home, which she said will have no “hi-fi” décor. The influencer also revealed the tough choices she had to make for saving money to buy a house. “I had major FOMO (fear of missing out) when I saw people taking typical vacations and travelling to other countries. I really wanted to go, but did not because I was saving and constantly saving. There were many points when I was nearly saturated,” she posted.

The mimicry star has a huge follower base of more than 4.6 lakh.