IN PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff Flag Off L&T Sea Bridge Marathon On MTHL

By: Rahul M | February 18, 2024
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff flagged off the first L&T Sea Bridge Marathon on the newly opened Atal Setu in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, February 18, 2024.
X
Also known as the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), the bridge served as the marathon track, with vehicle entry restricted for the event.
PTI
This unique 5-km marathon, organised over the sea, drew a considerable number of participants.
X
Akshay Kumar cheered the enthusiastic participants of the marathon.
PTI
The energetic participants of the marathon also waved back at Akhay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.
PTI
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are currently gearing up for their upcoming project 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.'
X
The participants said that the marathon was a wonderful experience for them, given that it held on the 21 km-long bridge.
X