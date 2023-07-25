Mumbai News: SIT Report On Trimbakeshwar Temple Incident To Be Ready In A Month, Says Fadnavis

Mumbai: The report of the investigations done by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed to inquire into the Trimbakeshwar incident will be available in a month, DCM Devendra Fadnavis told the upper house of the state legislature on Monday even as the house discussed the issue via a calling attention motion.

On May 15, some of the Muslim young men from the village, who had taken out a Sandal procession, tried to enter the Trimbakeshwar temple near Nashik. The trustees of the temple had lodged an FIR against the youth who were claiming that its an age old tradition to show incense sticks to Trimbakeshwar temple. The issue was raised by Shashikant Shinde and others in the house.

"Was there any tradition? What the SIT has said?" Shinde asked,

In his reply, Fadnavis said, "The SIT report is still awaited. Those against whom FIR has been registered have been served notices under CrPC 41 and the inquiry is still going on."He also said that the situation is calm and under control as of now.

Controversy over the temple incident

While replying to Shinde in detail, Fadnavis said, "There is a group which says there was a tradition. While others deny having any such tradition. There is evidence that in 2022 they entered the temple premises and took selfies. But, the temple trustees have said that there was no such tradition. Even those who did this have tendered apologies."

Kapil Patil of Janta Dal (S) then raised another issue. He objected to the claims that there was no tradition. "We have freedom of faith. If anyone says that there was no such tradition, it goes against this freedom of faith and that is against the principles of the constitution," he said.

While replying to Patil, Fadnavis said that the government is not forcing anyone to follow any faith or tradition. "The government shouldn't intervene unless there is a law and order situation. The government would like if sections of the society come together, and respect each other. But one must keep in mind that the faith which hurts others sentiments won't be correct," he said.

SIT report to be ready in one month

Fadnavis also said that the SIT report will be available in a month's time. "The trustees of the Trimbakeshwar temple have some government officers also among them. To take cognizance of their complaint is the duty of the government," Fadnavis said and added that it is the duty of the people to keep calm as the process of law is being completed.

FIR against Indic Tales

In reply to another calling attention motion given by NCP's Amol Mitkari, Fadnavis said that the websites Indic Tales and Hindu Post have been served with notices in related to the derogatory articles posted by one twitter handle "bharadwajspeaks" about Savitribai Phule. "Efforts are being made to establish the identity of the main accused. Meanwhile the articles have been removed from the website and investigation is going on," Fadnavis said.