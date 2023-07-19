Mumbai News: SIT Questions Engineers In ₹12,000 BMC Scam

Scam/ representative pic |

Mumbai: The investigation into the alleged Rs12,023.88 crore BMC scam continued on the second day on Tuesday, with the SIT going to the civic body’s headquarters and interrogating officials.

A police officer said the team visited four BMC departments in the last two days and made inquiries and seized documents.

The SIT has collected documents from the Storm Water Department, Bridge Department, Road Department, Sewage Department and Development Planning Department, the official said.

SIT Records Statements Of 4 Engineers

The SIT has also recorded the statements of four chief engineers and one IT director. They are: Manish Kumar Patel, chief engineer (roads); Sanjay Kaundinyapure, chief engineer (bridges); Ashish Jamadar, chief engineer, (storm water drains); Ashok Mundge and Sharad Ughade, IT chief and assistant commissioner of D Ward, respectively.

The CAG report scrutinised the expenditure of Rs12,023.88 crore made by nine departments of the BMC between November 28, 2019, and October 31, 2022. The auditing body said that several works were awarded without tendering or choosing proper contractors, including one case of an influent pumping station.

The report stated that records relating to the expenditure for the management of the pandemic were not produced despite repeated requests to the civic body by the Office of the Accountant General (Audit)-I, Maharashtra.

