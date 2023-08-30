 Mumbai News: Signal Issue Delays Trains on Karjat- Badalapur Route
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Signal Issue Delays Trains on Karjat- Badalapur Route

Mumbai News: Signal Issue Delays Trains on Karjat- Badalapur Route

Earlier on Wednesday morning, a goods train was uncoupled between the Neral-Vangani section at 7:54 am

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 11:26 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Signal Issue Delays Trains on Karjat- Badalapur Route | File pic

Mumbai: A signal problem reported at Karjat station on the Central Railway at around 6:30 pm on Wednesday led to disruptions in the train schedule. Nearly half a dozen trains plying the Badlapur-Karjat route experienced delays of 15 to 20 minutes due to the issue. According to CR, the signal problem was rectified by 7 pm and train services on the affected route were restored to normalcy.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, a goods train was uncoupled between the Neral-Vangani section at 7:54 am. This incident resulted in a few Karjat to CSMT local train services being held up for up to 15 minutes.

"The concerned authorities swiftly coupled the goods train back together by 8:18 am, following which train operations on the impacted routes returned to their regular schedules," said an official of CR.

Read Also
For Passenger Convenience, Western Railway Extends Trips of 5 Special Trains
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Seeks Replies from Authorities on PIL Alleging Illegal Turf Clubs in Eco-Sensitive Zone

Bombay HC Seeks Replies from Authorities on PIL Alleging Illegal Turf Clubs in Eco-Sensitive Zone

Mumbai News: 3-coat Epoxy Paint For Water Pipelines

Mumbai News: 3-coat Epoxy Paint For Water Pipelines

Mumbai : NCB Seizes Benami Properties Worth ₹1,000 Cr Owned By Drugs Mafia, Uncovering Pet-Named...

Mumbai : NCB Seizes Benami Properties Worth ₹1,000 Cr Owned By Drugs Mafia, Uncovering Pet-Named...

Mumbai News: HC Directs SRA To Take Action Within 30 Days Against Omkar Realtor For Non-Payment Of...

Mumbai News: HC Directs SRA To Take Action Within 30 Days Against Omkar Realtor For Non-Payment Of...

Central GST, Excise Inspectors Protest Alleged Targeting of Junior Officers Over Social Media...

Central GST, Excise Inspectors Protest Alleged Targeting of Junior Officers Over Social Media...