Mumbai News: Signal Issue Delays Trains on Karjat- Badalapur Route

Mumbai: A signal problem reported at Karjat station on the Central Railway at around 6:30 pm on Wednesday led to disruptions in the train schedule. Nearly half a dozen trains plying the Badlapur-Karjat route experienced delays of 15 to 20 minutes due to the issue. According to CR, the signal problem was rectified by 7 pm and train services on the affected route were restored to normalcy.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, a goods train was uncoupled between the Neral-Vangani section at 7:54 am. This incident resulted in a few Karjat to CSMT local train services being held up for up to 15 minutes.

"The concerned authorities swiftly coupled the goods train back together by 8:18 am, following which train operations on the impacted routes returned to their regular schedules," said an official of CR.