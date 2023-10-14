Mumbai News: Shut In 2016, Dahisar Skywalk Reconstruction To Finally Begin | Twitter

Mumbai: After a wait of seven long years, the plan to reconstruct a skywalk in Dahisar West has seen the light of day. The work order for the project worth Rs30 crore will be issued soon as the BMC has finished the tendering process and appointed a contractor. The proposal has also received the BMC administrator's nod. The estimated length of the new skywalk is 850 metres and width is four metres. The construction is likely to be completed in 15 months after it begins.

Located on the Lokmanya Tilak Road, the structure was built in 2010 by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, which handed it over to the BMC in 2015. Next year, a portion of the structure collapsed, triggering safety concerns. Consequently, the civic body closed it for pedestrians and then approached the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute for structural audit. The report had suggested repairing the structure, but the BMC decided to take a second opinion. The findings of another consultant came last year, which recommended complete reconstruction.

Former environment minister Aaditya Thackeray, MLA Vilas Potnis and corporator Sheetal Mhatre had also raised the skywalk's issue.