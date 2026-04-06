Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (UBT) Protests Outside Samyukta Maharashtra Memorial Hall In Dadar Over Dilapidated Condition

Protest erupts at Dadar memorial as Shiv Sena (UBT) flags neglect and demands restoration | X - @ShivSenaUBT_

Mumbai, April 6: Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators on Monday protested outside the Samyukta Maharashtra Memorial Hall at Shivaji Park in Dadar over its deteriorating condition.

BMC Opposition Leader Kishori Pednekar slammed the administration and the BJP-led Mahayuti Alliance, asking, “When freebies were distributed over the last four years, why was no funding allocated for this historic memorial?” However, the alliance retaliated, blaming the opposition for failing to maintain the memorial during their tenure, turning the matter into a political showdown.

Memorial in severe disrepair

The Memorial Hall, built to preserve the history of united Maharashtra, has fallen into severe disrepair, with peeling walls, mouldy photographs and collapsed ceiling plaster, highlighting prolonged neglect.

On Monday, Pednekar, along with Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators, staged a nearly two-hour protest outside the hall. “During four years of administrative rule, the Memorial Hall deteriorated so badly that pigeons now ‘occupy it like a school’,” Pednekar said, demanding that the administration and ruling party publish a white paper detailing funds spent to date.

Also Watch:

Political blame game intensifies

She slammed the government, saying, “While Rs 500 crore is being spent on beautifying the Siddhivinayak Temple, at least 10% should have gone to restore the Samyukta Maharashtra Memorial Hall.” Ganesh Khankar, Leader of the House, hit back, calling out Shiv Sena (UBT) for neglect during their tenure, saying the BJP–Mahayuti Alliance had been in power only for two months. “We are looking into the matter,” he added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/