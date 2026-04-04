Shiv Sena-UBT Corporator Kishori Pednekar Proposes Recital Of 'Manache Shlok' In Mumbai Schools, Sparks Controversy | PTI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator and former mayor Kishori Pednekar has submitted a proposal to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to introduce compulsory recitation of Manache Shlok, a collection of verses by Samarth Ramdas Swami, in all civic-run and private-aided schools across the city.

The notice of motion has, however, sparked strong objections from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which has opposed the inclusion of spiritual texts in secular municipal schools and instead recommended that students be taught the Constitution.

Pednekar, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the BMC, moved the proposal, seeking to mandate the recitation of the 17th-century saint’s verses in schools where Marathi is a compulsory subject.

According to the motion, Manache Shlok, written in simple language, is intended to instill discipline, moral values, and intellectual growth among students. It further states that regular recitation could encourage self-reflection, help reduce stress, and bring about positive behavioural changes in children.

The leader of opposition proposed that the civic administration should introduce a daily time slot in schools for the recitation and to request the state government to expand the directive to all private schools in Mumbai. She has also urged the municipal commissioner to assess the feasibility of the proposal and submit a report on its implementation.

The motion, which is likely to be discussed at the upcoming general body meeting, has already led to a political controversy.

AIMIM’s BMC group leader Vijay Ubale argued that schools should prioritise teaching the Constitution to better prepare students for civic responsibilities.

“BMC schools are secular institutions, and making the teaching of spiritual literature from a particular religion compulsory amounts to imposition. The schools should instead focus on teaching constitution to the students,” Ubale said.

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