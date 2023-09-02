Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sudhir More Found Dead On Railway Tracks Near Ghatkopar Station

FPJ

In an unfortunate event, Sudhir More, a prominent leader of the Shiv Sena UBT faction was found dead on the railway tracks near Ghatkopar railway station. The incident came to light at around 11:05 p.m on Thursday night.

According to officials at Government Railway Police (GRP) Kurla, based on the CCTV camera footage obtained from Ghatkopar railway station and its premises, he reached platform number 1 at 10:45, walked to platform number 2 towards the end and started walking on the railway tracks - towards Vidyavihar side. "He walked at least 300 to 400 meters, while talking on the phone, stopped below the Ghatkopar flyover (that connects the east and west) and lay down on the tracks," said a senior police official at Kurla GRP.

More was walking on the slow tracks when a Kalyan-CSMT slow train was approaching. "The motorman of the train noticed a man lying on the tracks, and he slammed the emergency breaks to stop the train, but it was of no use," added the official. The incident happened at 11:05 pm, after which the motorman alerted the GRP police who reached the spot.

Body sent for postmortem

Police found multiple pieces of body parts which were immediately sent to Rajawadi Hospital for postmortem.

More's son, Samar, 32, was informed told the cops that his father left home at 10:30 pm, which is located at Parksite area in Vikhroli. The CCTV camera footage outside Ghatkopar station shows More getting out of an autorickshaw. Samar further informed that More asked his bodyguards not to follow him as he had a "private work".

More was being allegedly harassed by a woman named Nilima Chavan

On Friday, a case of accidental death was registered by the police. "Samar's statement was recorded by the police during which he told the cops that his father was being "harassed" by a woman named Nilima Chavan and thus by 6 pm we registered a first information report (FIR) against the woman under section 306 that states abetment to suicide of the Indian Penal Code," said the senior official of Kurla GRP.

Along with Samar, police have collected statements from the motorman as well. Subsequently, a panchnama was conducted by them as well.

Police officials added that they will start with the probe into the case. The accused Nilima Chavan will be traced, they added. Meanwhile, More's mobile phone has several videos and call recordings that the police found which will be handed over to the forensics for examination. "The Call Data Record (CDR) and frequent caller list will be obtained through technical investigation," the official concluded.

According to sources, In the year 2017, Uddhav Thackeray had denied the corporation election ticket to More's brother Sunil More and gave the ticket to Dr. Bharti Bavdane. Upset More then told his sister-in-law, Snehal More to contest the election against Bharti Bavdane and helped her to win the election. After a few months, Senior leaders of UBT sena persuaded him and brought him back into the Shivsena.