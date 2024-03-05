Mumbai News: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Anil Desai Reaches EOW Office For Questioning In Alleged Funds Withdrawal Case

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction leader Anil Desai reached the office of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police on Tuesday. The EOW had summoned Desai for questioning over the allegations made by the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) faction.
Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) has alleged that after the Election Commission declared Eknath Shinde as real Shiv Sena, the Uddhav Thackeray faction had transferred the party funds deposited in the bank to another bank account.
More details are awaited.