Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (UBT) Backs MNS Candidate In G North Ward Poll, BJP Wins 3 Ward Committee Chair Posts

Mumbai, March 6: In a final understanding, Shiv Sena (UBT) backed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) corporator Yashwant Killedar by withdrawing its nomination for the G North Ward Committee chairperson election on Friday, paving the way for his victory. In the remaining five wards, BJP corporators were elected chairpersons in three wards, while Shiv Sena (UBT) won the posts in two.

G North election sees last-minute withdrawal

Six ward committee elections for chairpersons were held on Friday. Five of these were decided unopposed, as opposition parties chose not to field candidates. However, the election in the G North ward turned out to be politically significant.

Despite the coming together of the Thackeray brothers during the 2026 BMC elections, the Shiv Sena (UBT) initially fielded a candidate against the nominee of the MNS.

In a last-minute development during the voting process, Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Joseph Koli withdrew his nomination, ultimately extending support to MNS corporator Yashwant Killedar, clearing the way for his election as the G North ward committee chairperson.

Other ward chairpersons elected unopposed

Meanwhile, in other ward committees, chairpersons were elected unopposed. Shrikala Pillai was elected as chairperson of P South, Rohan Rathod headed K West, and Prakash Musale took charge of K North and K South.

From Shiv Sena (UBT), Rohini Kamble led the H East and H West ward committees, while Padmaja Chemburkar chaired the G South ward committee. All were elected unopposed as the sole nominees in proceedings presided over by Mayor Ritu Tawde and Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi.

