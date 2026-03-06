Mumbai News: BMC Standing Committee To Review ₹2,800 Crore Civic Projects In First Meeting Of Newly Elected Body

BMC headquarters in South Mumbai where the standing committee will review major civic project proposals worth ₹2,800 crore | File Photo

Mumbai, March 5: Nearly four years after the tenure of the BMC administrator ended on February 11, the newly elected civic body will convene its first standing committee meeting on Friday, taking key decisions on several development projects. Around 59 proposals related to civic work worth Rs 2,800 crore will be presented to the statutory committee for financial approval.

Major civic proposals on agenda

The standing committee is set to review several high-stakes civic proposals, signalling the newly elected BMC’s agenda on urban development and infrastructure upgrades. Key items include bridge repairs, drains, waste management and healthcare improvements.

A high-profile project is the construction of Mumbai’s first gymkhana opposite the BMC headquarters in South Mumbai, estimated at Rs 44 crore. Planned as a premium recreational facility, it will feature a viewing deck, indoor gymnasium and swimming pools, with completion targeted within three years.

Infrastructure projects under review

Another critical proposal is the Sion bridge project, linking South Mumbai with the suburbs. The cost has escalated from Rs 26.28 crore to Rs 31.62 crore due to additional steel girders and approach roads, with the BMC aiming to open the bridge by July 15, pending approval.

Structural repairs to the Borivali Hill water reservoir, estimated at Rs 23 crore, will also be considered.

Also Watch:

Read Also Maharashtra Govt Orders Probe Into BMC E Ward Office Delay, Worli Robotic Parking Tender Row

Water supply and local works

The committee will additionally review proposals for Rs 10.44 crore to procure 25 water supply vehicles, each with 10,000-litre capacity, to ensure emergency water supply during pipeline bursts or shortages.

Ancillary civic works worth Rs 30 crore and Rs 26 crore across Kurla, Chandivali, Malabar Hill and Nepean Sea Road are also slated for approval.

After the elected body’s tenure ended on March 7, 2022, all decisions on civic projects were controlled by the state-appointed administrator, who held final authority over every proposal.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/