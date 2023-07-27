Mumbai News: Shinde Govt To Honour Ratan Tata With Maharashtra UdyogRatna Award

CM Eknath Shinde pays 'courtesy' visit to Ratan Tata at his Mumbai residence | Photo: Twitter Image

The Maharashtra government has decided to honour Ratam Tata with the Maharashtra UdyogRatna award.

Industries minister Uday Samant told the Maharashtra legislative council about the award on Thursday while discussing the state's industries and the government's efforts to promote the industries in Maharashtra.

"The state government has decided to incept an award to recignise the exemplary service that the industrialists make to the society. The award will be known as 'Maharashtra UdyogRatna' and Ratan Tata of the Tata group will be conferred upon with the award," Samant told the house.

The award is expected to be on lines with "Maharashtra Bhooshan" award, the highest civilian award of the state.

Samant also said that the scheme will also have awards for promising women and young entrepreneurs.

