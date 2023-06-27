 Ratan Tata Flags Reports About His Investment In Crypto As Fake News, Warns Investors
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRatan Tata Flags Reports About His Investment In Crypto As Fake News, Warns Investors

Ratan Tata Flags Reports About His Investment In Crypto As Fake News, Warns Investors

This isn't the first time that Tata's name has been associated with digital assets.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 06:01 PM IST
article-image
Ratan Tata | PTI

Crypto exchanges crashing only expose scams being pulled off by founders behind the scene have dented the credibility of the virtual asset as an investment vehicle. As the former boss at Tata, which is one of the most synonymous brands in India, Ratan Tata is considered an authority on investment as he now funds innovative startups.

This is why the corporate bigwig was quick to deny reports about his investments in crypto, which he termed as fake news aimed at scamming people.

Flags false reports meant to fool investors

Tata posted a story on Instagram and tweeted a clarification with screenshots of news reports on his link to cryptocurrencies, carried by media organisations.

He wrote that any article or ad about his association with the virtual currency, is untrue.

Read Also
Blackrock Enters Crypto Market With Bitcoin ETFs; Brings Credibility To The Space
article-image

Tata's battle to protect credibility

This isn't the first time that Tata's name has been associated with digital assets.

In 2022, the Delhi High Court had restrained a cryptocurrency Tata Coin from using the conglomerate's name after the Tata Group's plea against misuse of its credibility among the public.

The court had observed that it was highly unlikely that creators of Tata Coin weren't aware of the brand, and concluded that the name was meant to trick investors.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Vodafone Idea Hopes To Raise ₹20,000 Crore From Equity Funds To Cut Debt And Boost Operations

Vodafone Idea Hopes To Raise ₹20,000 Crore From Equity Funds To Cut Debt And Boost Operations

Ratan Tata Flags Reports About His Investment In Crypto As Fake News, Warns Investors

Ratan Tata Flags Reports About His Investment In Crypto As Fake News, Warns Investors

G R Infraprojects Issues Statement On Bihar Bridge Collapse

G R Infraprojects Issues Statement On Bihar Bridge Collapse

Jana Small Finance Bank Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Maharashtra. Check...

Jana Small Finance Bank Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Maharashtra. Check...

State Bank Of India Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Mumbai. Check Details Here

State Bank Of India Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Mumbai. Check Details Here