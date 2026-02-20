Mumbai News: Shanmukhananda Sabha Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of Cultural Journal ‘Shanmukha’

Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha marks 50 years of its quarterly journal Shanmukha with a special commemorative edition release | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 20: Shanmukha, the journal brought out by the Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha, Sion — one of the important cultural organisations in the city — completes 50 years of publication.

Golden jubilee edition released

To mark the anniversary, the Sabha released the latest edition, featuring the doyens of music associated with the organisation, on February 19.

Dr Sandhya Purecha, Chairperson of the Central Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi, presided and released the book. In his welcome address, Dr V Shankar, President of the Sabha, said the magazine, which is published once a quarter, has purposefully served the cause of classical music and dance through educative and informative articles.

Five decades of music scholarship

The magazine features articles in English and Tamil. “Well-researched articles covering music history, Sangeeta Lakshana, aesthetics, biographical essays, concert reviews, and happenings in the Sabha have been part of ‘Shanmukha’ over these 50 years,” he said.

Photographs and articles of doyens of music like Dr M.S. Subbulakshmi (1969), D.K. Pattammal, Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan (1963), dancer Kumari Kamala (1963), actor and dancer Padmini (1964), Chembai Vaidhyanatha Bhagavathar (1968), Ariyakudi Ramanuja Iyengar with violinist T.N. Krishnan (1963), mridangist Palghat Mani (1963), Cho Ramaswamy (1965), and Lalgudi Jayaraman are some of the features in the latest edition.

Also Watch:

Dance tribute to Lord Muruga

Former students of the Shanmukhananda Dance School performed a dance ballet on Lord Muruga — Karthikeya.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/